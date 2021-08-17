Barry Callebaut Brand Debuts Indulgence Playbook and New Caramel Aura

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Barry Callebaut Brand announced today the launch of the Indulgence Playbook, a guide for North American food manufacturers on competing within the indulgence market, and its latest chocolate innovation, Caramel Aura. With the growth of the premium category in the last year, indulgence has become a key driver in the market - consumers are looking for ways to celebrate, treat themselves, to lean into comfort or to take a break. To cater to today’s audience, Barry Callebaut Brand introduces a product solution along with the resources needed to win in indulgence.

Indulgence is a premium experience of taste and comfort, and consumers want products with a clear added value which can come in the form of special ingredients, flavor, unique processing techniques, positioning, or certifications. To help brands tackle this challenge in the premium indulgence market and appeal to those consumers, the Barry Callebaut Brand created the Indulgence Playbook, a multi-asset tool designed to highlight market insights, product solutions, and application and concept ideas to win in the market. In addition, the Indulgence Playbook is comprised of strategies and concepts to innovate or renovate your line of products so that they stand out with premium positioning.

With caramel consistently being in the top five of premium categories and flavors, the Barry Callebaut Brand introduces its latest chocolate innovation - Caramel Aura, a caramelized white chocolate made with caramelized milk powder and sugar, with no color or flavor added. This newest addition to Barry Callebaut’s caramel collection gains its premium and decadent flavor experience due to the craftsmanship of specialized ingredients in combination with the fine-tuned processing which delivers a creamy, warm, memorable, and flavor-forward caramel experience. Aligned with the sustainability indulgence strategy, Caramel Aura is also a Cocoa Horizon product which supports farmers and protects the planet through the Cocoa Horizons Foundation. Available in Caramel Aura melting chocolate and chips, food manufacturers can elevate their brands and treats into a delectable and indulgent experience:

Caramel Aura Melting Chocolates – are versatile and can be used in many applications, such as for molding, enrobing, drizzling, bottoming or even panning.

are versatile and can be used in many applications, such as for molding, enrobing, drizzling, bottoming or even panning. Caramel Aura Chips – are ideal for baked goods such as cookies and are also a decadent addition to trail mixes or other snacks.

“We are so excited to reveal our latest caramel product, Carmel Aura, and our industry resource, the Indulgence Playbook,” said Laura Bergan, Director Barry Callebaut Brand. “Through consumer research, we created the Indulgence Playbook with tactics and methods to help brands succeed in evolving consumer tastes and meet the needs of the premium indulgence market. To help brands meet those premium standards, Caramel Aura is the easy product solution that will elevate and capture consumer’s interests. We’re excited to see the industry expand their definition of indulgence and utilize our strategies to create products that provide indulgent experiences for everyone.”

For more information about Caramel Aura and to download the Indulgence Playbook, visit https://www.barry-callebaut.com/en-US/manufacturers

About Barry Callebaut (www.barry-callebaut.com)

The Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.