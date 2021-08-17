Internal Revenue Service, Managed Infrastructure Data Service (MIDS) Awards $184 Million Contract to ViON

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViON Corporation, a cloud service provider and market leader in the design, delivery and maintenance of mission critical IT infrastructure as-a-Service solutions, announced today it has been awarded a $184 million contract value with the Internal Revenue Service, Managed Infrastructure Data Service (MIDS) program. ViON will provide managed services to reengineer, maintain, and operate the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) storage and compute infrastructure environment with on-premise, infrastructure-as-a-service for storage and compute capabilities. The contract period has a one-year base plus the option of eight additional one-year terms. ViON has teamed with Perspecta who provides a diverse set of capabilities across the United States Government.

“The IRS was one of ViON’s first customers and remains one today. We have a history of helping the IRS innovate, providing technology firsts in each decade; for example, we introduced the first Virtual Tape System to the IRS. We hope our history of innovation continues as we support IRS’s Managed Infrastructure Data Service (MIDS). The ViON Team has provided Managed Services and IaaS encompassing Storage, Compute, and Networking across agencies for over 20 years. With this level of experience, operational excellence, and customer commitment, ViON has been able to deliver fully managed services to Federal customers with over $1.3 Billion in current contract value. ViON’s aaS is ultimately controlled by the customer – allowing for more effective and flexible budget utilization which is critical to support the government’s IT Modernization vision,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON.

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON’s Enterprise Cloud is changing cloud management for the market, providing a streamlined platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world. The ViON Marketplace™ allows customers to research, compare, procure and manage a full range of Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S. (www.vion.com).