Antares Supports NearU Services’ National Growth Strategy Through a ~$100 Million Financing Commitment

Antares announced today that it served as sole lead arranger and is acting as administrative agent on senior secured credit facilities for NearU Services ("NearU"), a SkyKnight Capital portfolio company. The funds are being used to refinance an existing credit facility and to support NearU's footprint expansion across North America.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU seeks to be the partner of choice for home services companies, and now, with support from Antares, will significantly accelerate its M&A pace over the coming years.

“Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's founder and CEO, brings a unique vision, business acumen and leadership that has driven the rapid growth of the company while maintaining its focus on top-notch customer service and a people-centric approach to business building,” said Jason Quinn, senior vice president with Antares. “With SkyKnight’s strategic resources behind them and our financing commitment, NearU is poised to continue its strong growth trajectory.”

“We appreciate Antares’ efficiency, flexibility and knowledge of the home services end-market,” said Jordan Milich, partner with SkyKnight Capital. “As NearU continues to execute on its growth strategy, Antares has the expertise and ability to scale financing along with its needs.”

About Antares

With more than $33 billion of capital under management and administration as of June 30, 2021, Antares is a private debt credit manager and a leading provider of financing and investment solutions for middle-market private equity-backed borrowers and investors. In the first half of 2021, Antares issued approximately $11 billion in financing commitments across more than 135 transactions. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has built one of the industry’s largest and longest-tenured portfolios of middle market companies. Due to its steadfast support of this crucial sector of the economy, Antares has maintained the Refinitiv #1 bookrunner league table position for U.S. sponsored middle market deals since 2010. Through its Asset Management & Funding team, Antares offers investors the opportunity to invest in collateralized loan obligations, funds and separately managed accounts. Antares is committed to championing middle market growth throughout market cycles. Doing so allows its people, partners and communities to achieve their full potential. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP, (collectively, “Antares”).