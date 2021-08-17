ESO Becomes National EMS Quality Alliance Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESO, a leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS/Trauma offices, has partnered with the National EMS Quality Alliance (NEMSQA) to support efforts to design, test and evaluate quality measures for emergency medical services and health systems of care.

“At the end of the day, quality and performance improvement are essential to making our communities safer and healthier – for patients and providers,” said Dr. Brent Myers, Chief Medical Officer for ESO. “The work NEMSQA is doing is vital to driving better care for patients, and we’re proud to be a partner.”

The National EMS Quality Alliance is the EMS standard bearer for EMS quality measures, dedicated to developing, endorsing, and promoting the use of evidence-based quality measures for EMS and healthcare systems to improve care and outcomes for patients, providers, and the community. NEMSQA brings together a diverse group of experts in EMS clinical care, data standards and quality improvement through a collaborative, sustainable process. This collaboration is a natural fit for ESO who has long had a focus on national EMS performance and research including the annual ESO EMS Index, multiple peer-reviewed studies and papers, and the work of the ESO Data Collaborative.

“ESO is a leader in transforming the way EMS uses data to inform and improve care provided to patients, not only in the prehospital setting but throughout the healthcare system. NEMSQA is excited to gain an experienced partner that will help advance what NEMSQA is trying to achieve, a higher quality and safer experience for patients,” said Dr. Michael Redlener, President of NEMSQA.

Reporting on key quality measures will continue to be part of ESO Analytics and highlighted periodically in the bi-annual ESO EMS Index.

About the National EMS Quality Alliance

The National EMS Quality Alliance is the nation's leader in development and endorsement of evidence-based quality measures for EMS and healthcare partners that improve the experience and outcomes of patients and care providers. Formed in 2019 as a non-profit source of EMS quality measures, NEMSQA's membership includes the entire spectrum of EMS stakeholders as well as those who support prehospital care. Measures and additional information are available at www.nemsqa.org.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.