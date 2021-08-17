Vision Solar LLC Announces its Partnership With GivePower

BLACKWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision Solar, one of the fastest growing residential solar companies, announced today that they have partnered with GivePower.

With renewable energy becoming such a critical role in our everyday lives, Vision Solar has recognized the importance of expanding past the workplace. By developing a cooperative commitment to providing clean energy throughout the globe, Vision Solar LLC is representing the impact that is made with the renewable energy movement.

Jonathan Seibert, CEO of Vision Solar added, “We are honored to be a part of this journey. Together we are forever impacting our world and the lives of our neighbors, while truly living out our social responsibility as a company.”

As part of the partnership, a portion of our profits will be donated to GivePower as an effort to provide clean water for kids and families around the globe in underdeveloped countries.

About Vision Solar

Vision Solar is one of the fastest growing solar energy companies in the United States. Their full-service renewable energy company installs solar services for residential homes nationwide. Over the past three years, Vision Solar has grossed over $100 million in revenue, with significant increase in projected growth for 2021. To learn more visit https://visionsolar.com

About GivePower

GivePower is dedicated to providing clean water through clean energy. Through their Solar WaterFarms, they are sustainably creating access to clean water in water-scarce regions around the world. We’ve powered over 2,650 schools across 17 countries and changed the lives of over 400,000 people.