Happify Health and Higi Partner to Create an AI-Driven Patient-Engagement Ecosystem that Makes Value-Based Healthcare Accessible Worldwide

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Higi and Happify Health announced plans to build a connected patient ecosystem that uses Happify Health’s AI and digital therapeutics to deliver personalized care through Higi’s omni-channel distribution network. This partnership combines the power of Higi’s consumer health engagement platform, which reaches leading retail and healthcare organizations through a connected network of Smart Health Stations, with Happify Health’s digital platform, which combines digital therapeutics and AI-driven care delivery solutions, to improve mental health, physical health & well-being.

Together, Happify Health and Higi will leverage their respective platforms to build an integrated healthcare ecosystem that makes Happify Health’s portfolio of digital therapeutics accessible through Higi’s proprietary network of 10,000 Smart Health Stations in retail drug and grocery stores across the country.

Every stakeholder in healthcare that wants to create seamless customer journeys to care for unique patient populations, including those disproportionately affected by chronic disease, can benefit from this partnership.

Happify Health’s ability to proactively capture non-episodic health data, and use artificial intelligence to deliver digital therapeutics, equitably, through Higi’s retail distribution network represents a new and unique way to engage underserved communities with a personalized healthcare experience that improve people’s health.

“For Happify Health, Higi’s massive retail network allows us to reach a new and diverse population of people and engage them in a digital healthcare journey,” said Tomer Ben-Kiki, Happify Health’s Chief Executive Officer. “This powerful combination of in-person and digital healthcare creates an ecosystem for care delivery that we can, in turn, package and deliver for employers, health plans, pharmaceutical companies, and life sciences companies. Essentially, any organization looking to deliver better health outcomes for people can benefit from this partnership. We’re also thrilled to point out that Higi’s platform is built on Microsoft Azure, which makes it possible for us to deliver a seamless, secure platform experience for our customers who rely on Azure as a key component to their technology backend.”

Happify Health is a digital health platform that uses AI and clinically-validated digital therapeutics to deliver sustained patient engagement around behavioral and physical health. The behavioral health data that Happify Health collects is interoperable with other platforms and can be leveraged to deliver personalized care journeys across pharma, life science, provider, payer, and employer group ecosystems.

“Nearly half (44%) of the participants in our Heart Guide program, which offers free, self-guided care plans powered by American Heart Association science, told us they’ve felt down, depressed or hopeless several or more days in the past 2 weeks. Simultaneously, they’re managing their physical health and working toward achieving goals like reducing blood pressure, learning healthy eating habits, and taking their medications as prescribed,” says Jeff Bennett, CEO of Higi. “Imagine the additional burden of taking on a potentially daunting personal health goal without the appropriate behavioral health support. For too many Americans, this is a reality. Our partnership with Happify unlocks an impactful new engagement channel for platform users.”

As the partnership develops, the two plan to co-invest to further build upon their omni-channel platform, relying on Azure’s cloud services and security baseline for services provided.

About Higi

Higi is a consumer health engagement company making it easier for all people to measure, track and act on their health data by bridging physical and digital touch points of the healthcare ecosystem. In service of health systems, health plans, retailers and consumer healthcare brands, Higi’s omni-channel platform meets consumers in their communities, at home and on the go. Our partners connect with the consumers they care for through our nationwide network of 10,000 FDA-cleared, free-to-use self-screening Smart Health Stations, home health devices, digital and mobile tools. The Higi platform addresses the needs of healthcare consumers across the care continuum through education designed to improve health literacy, disease specific assessments to inform risk stratification and drive digital navigation, and connected care offerings to avoid unscheduled care and improve outcomes. With the ability to move this data into healthcare’s workflows, Higi delivers digital health engagement at scale, creating actionable connections to the healthcare organizations that provide care and support. To date, more than 61 million people have used a Higi Station to conduct over 372 million biometric tests.

About Happify Health:

Happify Health is a global software-enabled healthcare platform. We design and deploy software to help improve mental health, physical health and well-being. We are creating a future where better health outcomes can be powered by technology—leading to more personalized care that can improve the everyday lives of more people. The Happify Health platform offers a full spectrum of science-backed Digital Therapy and Care Journey solutions for customers and individual end-users; including Wellness, AI-based Coaching, Community, as well as Combination and Prescription Digital Therapeutics.

Our patient solutions are disseminated through unified products and services we deploy for the healthcare ecosystem; including enterprises, health plans, health systems, pharma and medical device manufacturers. Our global platform is available in 10 languages, supports more than 10 chronic conditions, and covers more than 20 million lives. For more information, visit www.happifyhealth.com.