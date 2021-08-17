Rave Mobile Safety Announces New Channel Partner Program to Further Advance Safety Ecosystem

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, today announced the launch of its new channel partner program to establish a network of industry and solutions experts who offer a comprehensive set of communications, safety and security solutions to their customers.

Through a transparent, predictable engagement model, Rave channel partners can offer their products and professional services to complement Rave’s critical communication and collaboration solutions for a holistic technology stack and an enhanced customer experience. Rave’s new channel partner program provides dedicated sales support, extensive marketing resources and comprehensive product training. Key features of the program include:

Partner Solution Packages – Bundled solutions that equip customers to maximize their long-term critical communication, emergency management and business continuity investment

– Bundled solutions that equip customers to maximize their long-term critical communication, emergency management and business continuity investment Partner Professional Services – Service offerings for Rave solutions that enhance their customers’ capabilities in emergency preparedness, crisis response and risk management

– Service offerings for Rave solutions that enhance their customers’ capabilities in emergency preparedness, crisis response and risk management Partner Marketplace and Advocacy – Extensive partner training, community and joint marketing programs to enhance experiences for partners’ teams and customers

– Extensive partner training, community and joint marketing programs to enhance experiences for partners’ teams and customers Partner Pricing and Discounts – Easy, predictable pricing and partner discounts with deal registration

– Easy, predictable pricing and partner discounts with deal registration Partner Sales and Technical Support – Dedicated sales and technical support in partners’ territories to assist partners through product demos, selling process and contracting

“We believe safety is a collaborative responsibility, and with the new and evolving critical communication and safety challenges brought to light over the past year, there has never been a better time to expand our ecosystem through strategic partnerships,” said Todd Piett, Rave CEO. “Our new channel partnership program creates opportunities for collaboration, and we look forward to working with even more organizations to disrupt public safety and corporate security.”

Rave has expanded its partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) to provide a broader set of combined solutions across key verticals of mutual growth, including K-12, higher education and healthcare. The joint go-to-market offers a comprehensive range of solutions that expand mass notification capabilities with IP communications and IoT technologies.

“Our innovative collaboration with Rave enhances enterprise communication and safety for our customers by broadening the channels and reach of emergency notification and response,” said Mike Mullarkey, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, ALE. “Now more than ever, we are seeing an increased need for these solutions and are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Rave to meet these market challenges.”

By introducing Rave to ALE’s extensive business partners in the U.S. and Canada, three-time ALE Partner of the Year Dice Communications, a leading integrator of best-in-class technology solutions for voice, data, security, WLAN and carrier grade communications, has also joined Rave’s program as a channel partner.

“A key piece of our mission is bringing the most innovative technology to our customers’ fingertips, and the trusted ALE-Rave combined solution is just that,” said Tina Dice, President and Owner, Dice Communications. “We’re thrilled to join Rave’s ecosystem of innovators and look forward to delivering their critical communication and safety solutions to our customers.”

Other notable Rave channel partners include AT&T, ESO, Mutualink, PowerSchool, RapidDeploy, RapidSOS and Tenefit. To learn more about partnerships with Rave, visit ravemobilesafety.com/our-partners.

About Rave Mobile Safety

Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies—as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools—all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave’s award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can todayTM to keep everyone safe. For more information, visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com, read our company blog, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

About Dice Communications

Dice Communications is a certified woman-owned business committed to optimizing customers’ technology systems and providing them with the ideal customer service experience. Dice brings the most innovative technology to customers’ fingertips and offers a full-fledged enterprise solution that is scalable and reliable, and that will drive innovation, improve communication and responsiveness, and facilitate the expansion of growth well into an organization’s future.

Dice Communications is a leading integrator of best-in-class technology solutions for voice, data, security, WLAN and carrier grade communications. Dice is the most certified Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Partner in North America, and recognized as a three-time Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Partner of the Year.