Ramsey Solutions to Release Documentary Film ‘Borrowed Future’ Oct. 14

There’s a massive student loan crisis in America. Millions have found themselves buried beneath a mountain of debt. Entire generations are trapped. Borrowed Future uncovers the dark side of the student loan industry and exposes how the system is built to work against you. We meet a group of high school students as they’re about to make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives, and then the other side: the reality for adults living with student loan debt.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ramsey Solutions announced today the release of its first documentary, “Borrowed Future: How Student Loans Are Killing the American Dream,” produced by Dave Ramsey. The film, set to premiere on digital platforms on Oct. 14, uncovers the dark side of the student loan industry, exposes how it’s built to work against the 45 million Americans currently in debt for their education, and shows that it’s possible to beat the student loan system.

“Borrowed Future” is directed by David DiCicco and features experts such as Seth Godin, Dave Ramsey, Seth Frotman, Kristina Ellis, Dr. John Delony and Anthony ONeal, as well as CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Mike Rowe. The main subjects of the documentary are college graduates who owe between $9,000 and $1 million in student loan debt, a debt-free college graduate, and high schoolers who haven’t yet questioned the norm of student loans.

“This film is a warning for kids and teenagers who aren't victims of the student loan industry yet,” said David DiCicco, creative director of video at Ramsey Solutions. “I want viewers to walk away from this film with eyes wide open to the true cost of student loans. Teens need to know that they can have the American Dream — they just shouldn’t listen to America on how to get it.”

“The student loan problem is out of control, and it’s messed up millions of lives,” said Dave Ramsey, host of “The Ramsey Show,” CEO of Ramsey Solutions and executive producer of “Borrowed Future.” “Smart young people got sucked into a false narrative about what success looks like, and it’s left them paralyzed. It’s time to call the student loan industry what it is: an epic failure.”

