Contentsquare Partners With Nutrition Brand Huel To Support Company’s Digital Innovation Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contentsquare, the only complete experience analytics platform, is partnering with leading nutritional food company Huel to help drive the brand’s growth through digital experience innovation.

“We’re not just focusing on conversion rates, but on how we can encourage more customers to try more of the product range, increasing Average Order Value, and what we can do in our subscription areas to improve retention and reduce churn,” said Ollie Scheers, CTO at Huel.

For the digital team at Huel, the focus is on continuously improving the experience for customers across the company’s different products, markets and channels, while sustaining the high level of convenience and service its customers have come to expect. The company has already sold 150 million meals in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to make nutritionally complete, convenient, affordable food, with minimal impact on animals and the environment.

Switching from traditional analytics tools to Contentsquare has enabled Huel to unlock deeper customer insights and a sophisticated understanding of user journeys that is critical to increasing customer engagement.

“We knew what was happening on our site, we had also implemented a new experimentation tool, but there was a gap between the two. Contentsquare brings us the why. It fills in that gap so we have insight into explaining why our customers behave the way they do, or why an experiment wins or fails,” said Scheers. “For us, at the scale and the size we are right now, Contentsquare just made sense. When a customer comes to Huel or considers Huel, we want to be able to really understand how we can improve that experience, and convince them to become a Hueligan.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to be working with a company like Huel, who are not only transforming an industry but are leading the way in digital excellence,” said Niki Hall, CMO at Contentsquare. “Supporting the digital innovation agenda of the world’s most exciting brands is something we love to do at Contentsquare, and we’re excited to drive even more results for Huel.”

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Its analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, Barcelona, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Today, it helps hundreds of enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.