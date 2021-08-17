FreeWire Technologies Partners with Sourcewell to Provide Ultrafast Electric Vehicle Charging

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeWire Technologies (“FreeWire”), a category leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and power solutions, today announced a new partnership with cooperative purchasing provider, Sourcewell, to more readily supply Sourcewell clients across North America with access to its best-in-class ultrafast EV charger.

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.

FreeWire believes the transition to electrification depends on access to ultrafast charging. Receiving this Sourcewell contract as a recognized vendor for providing and installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations enables FreeWire to streamline the process for prospective clients. FreeWire’s chargers connect easily to existing grid infrastructure, alleviating the delays and costs imposed by grid upgrades.

Districts and institutions who are Sourcewell members now have access to the FreeWire’s fully-integrated EV chargers including the Boost Charger, which have been installed at convenience stores, rest-stops, attractions and other facilities in North America and Europe. An independent report conducted by the Electric Power Research Institute found a Boost Charger can save almost $30,000 annually on operation costs, compared to a conventional DC ultrafast charger.

“FreeWire is accelerating EV adoption worldwide by making ultrafast charging convenient and affordable,” said Renee Samson, Director of Regulatory Affairs at FreeWire Technologies. “Partnering with Sourcewell as an approved EV charging provider is an important milestone in our growth. We look forward to working with Sourcewell’s robust network of schools, government agencies and non-profits as we bring EV battery integrated charging technology to more communities across North America.”

Sourcewell members in the U.S. and Canada can find more information on FreeWire chargers by searching for FreeWire on the Sourcewell website: www.sourcewell-mn.gov.

About FreeWire Technologies

FreeWire’s turnkey power solutions deliver energy whenever and wherever it’s needed for reliable electrification beyond the grid. With scalable clean power that moves to meet demand, FreeWire customers can tackle new applications and deploy new business models without the complexity of upgrading traditional energy infrastructure.

FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations. FreeWire and ampm, a bp subsidiary and convenience store chain with over 1,000 locations, have already deployed multiple public charging stations in the U.S.

Learn more at www.freewiretech.com.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to empower student and community success. Throughout North America, we offer a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 awarded suppliers on contract.

Learn more at https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/