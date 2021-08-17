ASTRO Gaming Partners With Timbuk2; Reveals New Bag Collection Designed for Gamers

SAN FRANCISCO & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASTRO Gaming, a leader in premium video gaming equipment, and Timbuk2, a San Francisco based premium bag manufacturer, have teamed up to create a set of stylish, functional, and durable gaming bags designed specifically to meet the demanding lifestyles of travel-centric gamers, content creators and esports athletes alike. The new Timbuk2 x ASTRO Collection includes the BP35 Gaming Backpack designed for traveling gamers and the CS03 Crossbody Sling designed for Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming on the go. Timbuk2 x ASTRO Collection is now available at www.astrogaming.com and www.timbuk2.com.

“Born in the innovative city of San Francisco, Timbuk2 and ASTRO Gaming are intimately familiar with the highs and lows of startup life. We’re even connected at a foundational level - one of ASTRO’s co-founders is a former Timbuk2 team member,” said Aron Drayer, Vice President of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “Both companies share product philosophies that have resulted in the creation of unique, functional products that stand the test of time. Timbuk2’s premium gear is trusted for its legendary quality and bespoke design. ASTRO Gaming develops premium equipment to enhance the gaming experience.”

Players can feel safe and secure in their #JourneytotheUnknown with the BP35 Gaming Backpack and CS03 Crossbody Sling. In addition to protecting critical gaming components with heavy-duty fabrics, water resistance (with the BP35), and padded pockets, the Timbuk2 x ASTRO Collection feature a multitude of storage pockets, organizational pouches, stretch mesh, and quick-attach anchor points allowing gamers to easily secure and quickly access important items on-the-go. Both the BP35 Gaming Backpack and CS03 Crossbody Sling also feature a secure fit with adjustable air-mesh straps and quick-release buckles.

The new Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming BP35 Backpack features:

Rugged, Durable, Long-Lasting Comfort: The BP35 features water-resistant fabrics and hardware designed to deliver long-lasting comfort with: adjustable air mesh shoulder and sternum straps for a more secure fit; a ventilated EVA padded back panel for longer treks; hidden compression straps for better weight distribution; grippy hexagon zipper pulls; and a robust handle for quick escapes.

: The BP35 features both an internal padded sleeve and an external sleeve that can safely secure up to two 16” laptops. Clamshells, Pockets, Sleeves and More: The BP35 features a veritable host of pockets and storage innovations to securely stow all of your gear, including: a large full clamshell opening; a quick-access front folded magnetic flap pocket; dual 16” laptop sleeves; an expandable side pocket; a top pocket with soft, brushed tricot; a D-ring for quick attachments; front dual mesh pockets for cords and necessities; dual zip-side water bottle pockets; and a vista loop to secure external equipment.

The new Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming CS03 Crossbody Sling features:

Rugged, Durable, Long-Lasting Comfort: The CS03 features water resistant fabrics and hardware designed to deliver long-lasting comfort. Gamers can also wear the CS03 crossbody, featuring a jacquard branded webbing strap and side release buckle, for a more secure fit.

Leave nothing behind! The CS03 can store up to 14 individual game cartridges or SD cards in a unique interior storage sleeve. Pockets, D-rings, and More: The CS03 features a number of pockets and storage innovations to securely stow all of your mobile gaming gear, including: a customized padded pocket with brushed tricot liner to protect your Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming devices; a back zipper pocket with brushed tricot lining to stow most large smartphones; a quick access secure magnetic fold over closure on front pocket; two stretch mesh pockets for cords and the like; a daisy chain and D-ring on front for quick attachments; a handy key keeper in front zip pocket; and a vista loop to secure external equipment.

The new Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming BP35 Backpack (MSRP $199.99) and the CS03 Crossbody Sling (MSRP $79.99) are available now from ASTRO Gaming (LINK) and Timbuk2 (LINK). Customers can get more information about the new Timbuk2 x ASTRO Collection by visiting www.astrogaming.com or www.timbuk2.com.

About Timbuk2

We were born from bike-messenger culture. But it was never just about the bags. Founded in San Francisco back in 1989, Timbuk2 was built on an ethos. An attitude. Tenets that are still just as true today as they were on Day One. Be fearless. Be nimble. Deliver. And give a damn. A pioneer of customization and an industry leader in sustainable manufacturing, Timbuk2 remains committed to intelligent design, premium quality, and superior craftsmanship. From founder Rob Honeycutt’s Mission District garage to our global presence today, we still design products to outsmart any challenge. And we’re more committed than ever to leave our communities, cities, and world better than we found them. Join the movement online, at www.Timbuk2.com, check our wares at specialty retailers, or visit our brick-and-mortars in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Venice Beach, and Toronto.

About ASTRO Gaming

ASTRO Gaming creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products for professional gamers, leagues, and gaming prosumers. ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from design powerhouse ASTRO Studios, known in the gaming world for designing the Xbox 360®, along with Alienware™ and HP® Gaming PCs. ASTRO Gaming produces a line of gamer-centric "tech-life" products that support this rapidly growing community. All ASTRO Gaming products are available at astrogaming.com. Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter @ASTROGaming, Instagram, or our blog.

ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

