The Dolphin Company Signs an Agreement to Manage Miami Seaquarium

CANCUN & QUINTANA ROO, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dolphin Company, the largest park operator in Latin America and the number one Swimming with the Dolphins company in the world, today announced it reached an agreement with Palace Entertainment to assume operation of Miami Seaquarium. This agreement is still subject to certain customary closing conditions related to licensing and lease assignment. In the meantime, the Seaquarium will continue to be operated by Palace Entertainment.

Miami Seaquarium opened its doors for the first time in 1955 in Florida’s beautiful Key Biscayne, becoming the world’s largest marine attraction at the time. Miami Seaquarium grew to become a center for wildlife conservation, committed to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of distressed marine animals. The park also offers educational programs on environmental protection and marine science, making learning fun for millions of visitors over its history. This agreement will ensure Miami Seaquarium will continue to provide world-class care for each and every one of the animals it houses and remain a premier destination in South Florida.

Eduardo Albor, Chief Executive Officer of The Dolphin Company said: “We are proud to announce the addition of Miami Seaquarium to our Dolphin Family, and are pleased to have the opportunity to bring our experience of more than 25 years with marine mammals to the most popular attraction in South Florida. We look forward to soon welcoming Miami Seaquarium’s employees, marine mammals and visitors to our family.’’

John Reilly, Chief Operating Officer of Palace Entertainment said: “The interest of The Dolphin Company for Miami Seaquarium, together with its commitment to environmental protection and the conservation of marine mammals, make it the perfect operator to manage this beautiful marine park. Our previous experiences with The Dolphin Company give us full confidence that they will expand their best practices to the Seaquarium and ensure all species, especially marine mammals, will receive the best of care and attention as they do in their habitats all over the world.”

Founded in 1994, The Dolphin Company offers unique experiences in the world with marine mammals, educating millions of people every year about the importance of these species and the care of the environment. With more than 30 parks and habitats in 8 countries and 3 continents, including the United States, Italy, Mexico and Argentina, The Dolphin Company operates under different brands, including Dolphin Discovery, Dolphin Cove, Zoomarine and Marineland.

The Dolphin Company and Palace Entertainment expect to close this transaction before the end of the year and transition the operation of Miami Seaquarium. Together with GulfWorld in Panama City Beach, Marineland in St. Augustine and Dolphin Connection in Duck Key, Miami Seaquarium will become the fourth operation of The Dolphin Company in Florida.

