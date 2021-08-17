Member Access Processing Signs Reseller Agreement with Access Softek

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Softek, an omnichannel digital banking provider, recently announced that Member Access Processing (MAP) has signed an agreement to resell Access Softek’s entire suite of digital banking products.

MAP serves more than 100 credit unions across 30 states. In total, MAP’s clients have more than 5 million members and over $50 billion in assets. These credit unions will now be offered access to the entire Access Softek suite of digital banking products, including online and mobile banking, account opening, lending, unified biometrics, fraud prevention and wealth management services.

“Everything we do centers around supporting credit unions by meeting the needs of their members,” said Cyndie Martini, President/CEO, at MAP. “Access Softek offers a comprehensive set of solutions that work seamlessly together. We are excited to offer these solutions to our credit unions in order to help them build stronger relationships and see increased growth.”

For more than 20 years, MAP has been the trusted card-processing services partner for the nation’s largest and smallest credit unions, while helping them achieve best-in-class card program metrics no matter their asset size or goals. This agreement with Access Softek is the next step in MAP’s mission of helping each credit union meet its unique payment and digital goals.

“MAP works with some of the top credit unions in the U.S. and providing them with the best digital solutions is more important than ever before,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “Credit unions are uniquely positioned for success because of the relationships they have with members. By adding a cutting-edge digital experience, credit unions can stand up to the competition we’re seeing in financial services today.”

About Member Access Processing (MAP)

As the nation’s only aggregator of the Visa Debit Processing Service platform for credit unions, Member Access Processing is in the forefront of providing industry-leading products and services to credit unions. MAP’s special role in the marketplace provides our client credit unions the unique opportunity to leverage the Technology, Security, and Service of Visa for their members. For more information, please visit maprocessing.com.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Now in its 35th year, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union clients from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.