Excellere Partners Enters into Strategic Alliance Partnership with Geoff Hall, Former CEO and Recognized Leader in Medical Products and Technology

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excellere Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in emerging growth companies, announced today that it has entered into a strategic alliance partnership with Geoff Hall, a proven leader in Medical Products and Technology with a track record of successfully building, managing, and growing medical technology driven companies.

As an indication of its commitment to the Medical Products sector, Excellere joined forces with proven industry leader, Geoff Hall, to pursue a customer-and-capabilities-centric investment effort focused on the rapidly growing Medical Products sector. According to Ryan Glaws, Managing Partner at Excellere, “Joining forces with Geoff enables Excellere to more effectively and efficiently evaluate opportunities within the Medical Products sector and provides immediate value to our new partners post-closing. Geoff’s leadership and industry experience make him a valuable addition to Excellere’ Strategic Alliance Program and resource to our entrepreneur and management team partners.”

Mr. Hall brings over 20 years of experience in medical products, diagnostics and life sciences, most recently serving as the CEO of Pulse Systems, a medical technology and manufacturing company with expertise in laser systems and finished device processing. Prior to Pulse Systems, Mr. Hall served as CEO of Precision Wire Components, a medical technology and manufacturing company specializing in guidewire and minimally invasive component design and production. In both of his CEO roles, Mr. Hall led two successful transactions for private financial sponsors. In addition to his CEO experience, Mr. Hall served as an executive at Medtronic in a variety of leadership positions. Mr. Hall brings deep and relevant functional experience in strategic planning, organizational design, product development, sales and marketing, operations, engineering, quality, and supply chain to support Excellere’s investment interest in the Medical Products sector.

Mr. Hall commented, “I’m excited to be working with the Excellere team – they are a terrific group of individuals who have built a strong reputation for performance in an increasingly competitive landscape. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and creating and optimizing value for future Medical Technology partners and management teams.”

To learn more about Excellere’s interest in the Medical Products and Life Sciences sector, please contact Ryan Glaws (303.765.2404), Matt Halverson (303.765.2379), Ryan Revolinski (303.765.2415) and Grant Rahja (303.765.2370).

About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36 billion of committed capital specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. The firm employs a proven research-driven, top-down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are focused on differentiated and growth-oriented companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. Excellere’s targeted industry sectors include business services; healthcare services and products; and industrial growth. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellere.com.