Back by Popular Demand, Mission Foods, Nutella Team Up to Bring You ‘Breakfast All Wrapped Up’ for Second Year Running

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parents across the country are rejoicing as Mission Foods, the world’s favorite brand of tortillas and wraps, is teaming up with Nutella to make those hectic early-morning breakfasts and after-school snacks a little less stressful for everyone. With Breakfast All Wrapped Up, you can make breakfast a cinch with delicious Mission® Street Tacos, Nutella® Hazelnut Spread and fresh fruit to start your family’s day smiling and full of energy.

“Back-to-school season is a time for getting back into routines, and we know that this new school year is going to be unlike any other, with both kids and parents being excited and anxious to get back into classrooms,” said Sathish Mohanraju, Vice President, Marketing, Mission Foods. “We hope that by combining Mission Foods and Nutella – two family-favorite items – we can not only help start those busy mornings off right, but also bring some comfort and familiarity to this time of transition.”

The partnership, which is taking place for the second year running, has been a big hit among parents and kids alike. Parents can save big on these breakfast and snack items, whether you’re heading back to physical stores or online grocery shopping. For in-store shoppers, look for Mission Foods- and Nutella-branded displays and $1.00 savings when you buy both Mission® Street Tacos and Nutella in-store. For online shoppers, an Amazon Fresh campaign will easily direct Amazon Prime members to a custom page where you can purchase both Mission and Nutella products. Try Nutella with either Mission® Street Tacos Flour or Sweet Hawaiian Tortillas to give your day a sweet kick-off.

“Combining the fresh-baked goodness of Mission® Street Tacos with the rich and delicious taste of Nutella® Hazelnut Spread is a win for parents, kids and anyone looking for a simple yet delicious breakfast,” said Todd Midura, Vice President, Marketing, Nutella. “These breakfast wraps will make mornings a little easier and more enjoyable for families getting back into their routines.”

What recipes will you make with this delicious combo? Check out some of our most popular options in our recipe collection, including Banana Tortilla Roll Ups, Raspberry Tortilla Roll Ups, Fruit Skewer Roll Ups, Mini Nutella Quesadillas, and Mini Dessert Pizza with Nutella.

ABOUT MISSION FOODS

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/.