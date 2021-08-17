UVDI Awarded ASCEND Contract for UV-C Room Disinfection with Premier Inc.

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), the leading manufacturer of advanced Ultraviolet technology for Indoor Air Quality and Hospital Room Disinfection, announced today that it has been awarded a contract with Premier’s highly committed ASCEND (Accelerated Supply Chain Endeavor) program in the category of Room Environment Infection Prevention. Effective August 1, 2021, the agreement provides Premier ASCEND members with special pre-negotiated pricing for the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer, trusted by over 1,000 hospitals in more than 25 countries for advanced UV-C room disinfection.

The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is proven to reduce both Healthcare-associated Infections and high-risk pathogens in over 15 peer-reviewed, published clinical studies, as well as independently tested to eliminate 99.99% of over 35 high-risk pathogens in 5 minutes at 8 feet distance, and SARS-CoV-2 at 12 feet. The agreement with Premier’s ASCEND program will accelerate UVDI’s position as the global market leader in UV room disinfection by providing even greater device access and value to Premier’s 4,100 hospital members in the United States.

“We are pleased that Premier has awarded UVDI a place on Premier’s committed program, ASCEND,” stated Richard Hayes, President, UVDI. “This contract position, along with our existing National Agreement, will ensure that even more Premier members will have access to the UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer. As hospitals continue to fight the pandemic and the ongoing challenge of HAIs, they deserve independently proven, affordable solutions – such as the UVDI-360 – to drive better patient outcomes, decrease infections and lower the associated financial costs.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI)

UVDI's Mission is to make a cleaner, safer, and healthier world through advanced UV-C solutions that disinfect the air and surfaces in the environments we live, work, and play in. UVDI designs and manufactures advanced Ultraviolet light solutions in California, applying over 70 years of family craftsmanship and care. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is globally trusted by over 1,000 hospitals in 25 countries and proven in over 15 peer-reviewed clinical studies to reduce Healthcare-associated Infections and inactivate high-risk pathogens. UVDI's proven Indoor Air Quality technology is installed in 10,000 commercial facilities worldwide. UVDI is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).