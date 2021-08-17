Veras CheckOut POS Provides Philippine Electronics, Appliance, and Furniture Superstores With Modern Omnichannel Platform to Innovate Quickly at Lower TCO

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veras Retail, a leading global provider of omnichannel technology to deliver enhanced retail experiences, today announced that Abenson will modernize its retail operations with Veras CheckOut omnichannel point-of-sale and Veras Activate for centralized promotions management. Additionally, its affiliate brands with varying retail formats—including Abenson Electroworld and Abenson Home—will also deploy Veras CheckOut in a single, cohesive environment.

The Veras BIR-accredited point-of-sale solution will automate compliance requirements, add omnichannel flexibility, and enable new digital and in-store strategies across more than 500 points of sale across these varied retail chains nationwide. Streamlining several special tax considerations and promotional calculations, Veras CheckOut will dramatically simplify and speed transactions to deliver a superior checkout experience.

“Through Abenson’s experiential flagship store, safe and secure access to carefully selected products, and a highly trained staff delivering the best customer service—our success stems from our vision to deliver a new level of retail experience,” said Mr. Winston Lim, Managing Director of Abenson. “With Veras’ platform, we’ll continue to expand on that with enhanced online and offline shopping experiences that are consistent, personalized, and customer-driven.”

From specialty retail to department stores to grocery, Veras CheckOut’s unmatched flexibility on a single, unified platform delivers:

Seamless omnichannel and cross-store selling

PCI out-of-scope payment integrations

Hardware agnostic and mobile-ready integrations

Flexible on-premise, cloud or hybrid deployments

Add-on modules for endless aisle, self-checkout, clienteling, remote selling, and more

Veras’ omnichannel platform will provide Abenson and the affiliate brands with a suite of cross-channel and cross-store selling capabilities, including Veras Activate. With endless discount options available out-of-the-box, Activate’s advanced promotional tools enable central office staff to manage complex promotions accurately and consistently across stores, mobile, and ecommerce. Furthermore, the built-in price simulator module replicates and monitors price events before go-live to avoid any unintended discounts, and ensures shoppers get the expected result at the point of sale, every time.

“Abenson is bringing a world-class retail experience to the emerging Philippine market where a great deal of transformation is taking place,” said Rohit Vir, CEO of Veras Retail. “We’re honored to be selected by the Abenson family of brands as their strategic partner. Clearly our dynamic platform is filling a market gap to provide a tailored enterprise solution that allows retailers to innovate quickly to meet the customer.”

About Veras Retail

Veras Retail builds innovative omnichannel solutions to connect with consumers at every point of decision. It starts at the store, providing fixed and mobile point-of-sale, retail CRM, omnichannel inventory, mobile selling tools, and seamless cross-channel execution. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Veras is focused on using technology to rapidly implement new solutions to foster positive, meaningful, and profitable omnichannel interactions between retailers and consumers. Veras powers more than 160,000 lanes in over 50 retailers around the world. Top clients include Office Depot, Kirkland’s, Floor & Decor, DKNY, Best & Less, LCC and MEC. To learn more, visit verasretail.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.