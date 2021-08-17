Shiftboard and Randstad In-House Services Partner to Address Labor Shortages

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shiftboard, a leading provider of enterprise workforce scheduling software for organizations with 24/7 operations, and Randstad, the global leader in the HR services industry, have partnered on a joint initiative to help companies struggling with persistent labor shortages to secure access to skilled contingent labor quickly.

Despite historically high unemployment rates, the labor shortage has proven remarkably resilient in the manufacturing sector. According to a new study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, U.S. manufacturers expect to have 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030.

The partnership provides a holistic, retention-based staffing approach to employers by combining Shiftboard’s workforce scheduling solutions with Randstad In-House Services (RIS), which offers unique onsite management solutions for high-volume contingent workforces.

“Today’s labor market is challenging and highly competitive, and many companies are experiencing reduced revenues when they temporarily shut down operations due to shortfalls in labor resources,” said Sterling Wilson, Shiftboard president and CEO. “To help address this persistent issue, our partnership with Randstad makes it easier for clients to integrate, schedule, and manage their entire workforces, including full-time and contingent employees.”

Shiftboard and Randstad created the partnership to help companies address the persistent labor shortages typical in manufacturing, logistics, distribution, transportation, and healthcare. The companies will offer the scheduling solution to Randstad clients as Relevate Schedule.

The joint initiative helps address a company's labor shortage by leveraging Randstad's onsite management capabilities and Shiftboard's intelligent scheduling solutions to enhance company visibility into worker profiles, credentials, and schedules for improved alignment. The offering is designed specifically for high-volume contingent workforces of 50 or more workers.

“We are excited to partner with Shiftboard to provide this truly unique program for high-volume workforce operations needing a hands-on, value-added approach to contingent staffing,” said Greg Dyer, Group President of Randstad USA. “Through this offering, we help clients successfully identify, secure, and schedule the best-fit workers while avoiding downtime and the subsequent loss of revenue."

Interested organizations should contact Shiftboard to get the full details of this exciting offering.

About Shiftboard

Shiftboard is a global, leading provider of workforce-scheduling solutions for organizations with continuous and mission-critical operations. Backed by Shiftboard’s innovative technologies, organizations can optimize their workforce-scheduling practice to lower labor costs, improve efficiency, comply with labor regulations, and create a better employee experience. To date, Shiftboard has supported over 265 million scheduled shifts for thousands of customers, including Fortune 500 companies, providing the employment pipeline for over $9 billion in wages earned. For more information, please visit shiftboard.com.

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.