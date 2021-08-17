Avaya and Microsoft Announce Integration of Microsoft Azure Communication Services with Avaya OneCloud™ CPaaS

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced a strategic relationship with Microsoft to create a powerful set of joint cloud communications solutions to define the future of customer and employee experience.

Benefiting from the complementary strengths of both companies, the joint solutions include Avaya’s award-winning1 Avaya OneCloud CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) now integrated with voice, video, chat and SMS capabilities of Microsoft Azure Communication Services for combined global reach, scale and functionality.

Additionally, Avaya and Microsoft have strengthened the integration of Avaya OneCloud™ CCaaS and Microsoft Azure:

Globally expanding availability of Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) hosted in Azure

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS natively integrated with Microsoft Teams via the Microsoft Teams Connected Contact Center Certification Program

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Avaya SBCs are now certified for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Media Bypass and are designed to complement Avaya’s OneCloud CCaaS solutions

This relationship with Microsoft is a key element of Avaya’s strategic partner ecosystem, leveraging extensive collaboration with leading cloud, technology and channel partners to provide flexible, composable solutions with leading-edge innovation for our customers.

“Avaya and Microsoft are responding to our customers who have asked us to deliver more integrated experiences for Avaya OneCloud Contact Center running in Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365. Together we are providing true integration, spanning not just the contact center application itself but also the underlying communication platforms. Additionally we will be implementing Microsoft’s powerful AI capabilities via Azure Cognitive Services,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “Avaya’s market-leading solutions in Cloud Contact Center combined with Microsoft’s presence in cloud collaboration is compelling for existing and new customers alike.”

“The global collaboration with Avaya is an example of how Microsoft, collaborating with other industry leaders, is meeting businesses’ requirements for integrated communications solutions that transform customer and employee experience,” said Scott Van Vliet, Corporate Vice President, Intelligent Conversation and Communications Cloud, Microsoft. “This relationship benefits from the combined strengths of the two companies to connect businesses to their customers via powerful communication experiences across platforms – all with the resiliency, enterprise-grade security and cloud scale of Microsoft Azure.”

To achieve maximum awareness and distribution of these powerful new communications solutions, the companies have designed and plan to execute a joint global go-to-market and co-selling strategy.

1 Avaya OneCloud CPaaS was recently named Best CPaaS Solution 2021 by UC Today

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com

