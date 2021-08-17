eCommerce Brand The Boho Boutique Acquired By Jewelry Giant Jacmel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacmel NYC, one of the U.S.'s largest jewelry distributors, has acquired The Boho Boutique, an ecommerce brand launched in December 2016, for an undisclosed amount.

Jack Rahmey, Owner and CEO of Jacmel commented, "We view The Boho Boutique as an important strategic step for Jacmel in building out and scaling our digital presence. We feel it is a great time to diversify into the direct-to-consumer market digitally, and a brand with a solid footprint online means we can hit the ground running. What Saul and his team have built in five short years is a great foundation for a very exciting brand that we are delighted to have acquired."

Saul Owide, founder of The Boho Boutique had this to say on the acquisition, "With hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide, The Boho Boutique is well positioned to prove a shrewd investment for Jacmel. Consumer appetite remains very strong for jewelry, particularly at the more affordable end of the market and I’m confident Jacmel will continue to grow Boho exponentially using their experience and existing infrastructure available to them, and wish them nothing but success."

The Boho Boutique sells fun, stylish and affordable jewelry and with Jacmel’s existing manufacturing power we expect a lot of exciting things from Boho. One of Shopify’s fastest growing stores in 2017, The Boho Boutique has customers from a total of 147 countries.

Saul Owide moves on to new projects with Rachel Bloom NYC, a new smart bag concept where proprietary technology meets high fashion, that launches in late Fall 2021. He continues to manage his full-service digital agency called The Ads Man, which assists small and medium size ecommerce brands with website development, UX, UI and digital marketing advertising.