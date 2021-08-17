Davisware and Parts Town Introduce End-to-End Parts Purchasing Automation, PartsPath™

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. & ADDISON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Field Service Software solutions provider Davisware and OEM parts distributor Parts Town introduced PartsPath™, an innovative tool that integrates and streamlines the entire parts purchasing process and saves service providers significant time and money.

Created for purchasers of commercial food equipment parts, PartsPath allows users to automate purchase orders, acknowledgements, and AP invoices in 3 easy steps, all without leaving their Davisware field service management software. “Users will be able to see real-time availability, check pricing and place orders without jumping between systems,” said Mike Sajdak, Chief Information Officer for Parts Town. “Besides eliminating the chance for order entry errors, this functionality saves operators an average of 8 minutes per order, which adds up to hours of time every month.”

The fully digital PartsPath system allows users to submit purchase orders, receive acknowledgements, and automatically post invoices to the accounts payable system once the order has shipped. “Davisware’s mission is to help service companies drive revenue and scale through software and data insights. PartsPath is another innovation that saves them valuable time and resources,” said Curtis Brewer, Davisware CEO. “Our customers will get the parts they need from a trusted provider using the solutions they already rely on to effectively operate and grow their businesses.”

Parts Town CEO Steve Snower added, “Parts Town is committed to being a leader in innovative solutions for our customers, and we’re proud to offer this new tool that makes the day-to-day operations of service providers easier, faster and more convenient.”

PartsPath was developed as part of an exclusive partnership between Davisware and Parts Town, which was announced in the spring of 2020.

To learn more about PartsPath, visit Davisware.com/partspath.

About Davisware

Davisware is a rapidly growing, leading provider of ERP software to commercial field service organizations in the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company offers two premier field service management systems – GlobalEdge and Vision with add-on modules giving businesses one fully-integrated platform for all their operational, financial, and field needs in real-time. The company employs a diverse team who combine deep technical and industry expertise, along with the most current technology, to provide their customers with the tools and operational best practices that generate business-wide efficiencies, and greater profits. In 2019, Serent Capital made a meaningful investment in Davisware, which supports Davisware’s plan to further expand and strengthen its technology and customer support. For more information, visit https://www.davisware.com.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice equipment parts. When there’s a hiccup in any commercial kitchen, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit food equipment service companies, chain restaurants, institutions, and independent restaurants.

Parts Town leads the way in industry innovation. Its Serial Number Lookup tool uses model serial number level detail from a variety of foodservice equipment manufacturers to create a more precise search and order process for buying replacement parts for commercial kitchen equipment. The 360-degree imaging technology, PartSPIN®, valuable interactive diagrams, convenient Smart Manuals, and the industry’s first mobile app allow customers to easily and conveniently find and view equipment manuals and parts in the field, where that info is needed most. These innovations, paired with same day shipping and extended hours of operation, ensure the correct part is ordered and delivered every time.

Partnering with the top manufacturers of commercial cooking, refrigeration, ice, and beverage equipment and more, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts, and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. For more information, https://www.partstown.com.