Brother and Hart InterCivic Extend Secure, Integrated, Full-Page Ballot Printing to Anywhere Voting

Hart InterCivic Verity Duo System features built-in thermal printers from Brother Mobile Solutions to provide greater flexibility for voters with different needs while delivering a portable paper record

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brother Mobile Solutions, an award-winning provider of mobile and desktop printers, and Hart InterCivic, a full service, federally certified election technology provider, have teamed to further expand Hart’s hybrid voting system to include portable voting technology with a secure paper trail, even away from a traditional polling location. Used in coordination with the Hart InterCivic Verity Duo System, the new Verity Duo Go allows voters to cast ballots while parked outside the polling place.

To meet the demand of voters calling for expanded accessible voting options, Hart engineered the Verity Duo Go. It is the first and only portable, purpose-built ballot marking device. Whether inside a voting location or curbside, the Verity Duo system provides full-page printing for added election security and accuracy in the voting process.

Everywhere for Everyone

First developed to support the needs of voters with disabilities, the Verity Duo Go allows poll workers to offer a portable in-person option. In the pandemic and post pandemic world, it meets the need for a reduced contact voting solution that is safe and secure. Its compact size, intuitive touchscreen interface, full array of accessibility features and flexible placement options for the carrier provides a simple and convenient ballot marking/printing method and a portable paper trail for any voter.

Verity Duo Go is 22% smaller and weighs 42% less than other “anywhere” voting solutions. It is simple and easy for poll workers to set-up and provides clear onscreen instructions to help them prepare a vote session for a “curbside” voter. Like the original Verity Duo System, Hart and Brother integrated the Verity Duo Go device with the renowned PocketJet 7 series mobile printer. Verity Duo Go has been voter-tested and was vetted by accessibility rights groups and approved by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Partnering for a Better Papertrail

According to Jim Canter, Chief Technology Officer at Hart InterCivic, “The Verity Duo voting system has been deployed and used by numerous counties and cities across the United States. It has been received extremely well by both voters and state and local government agencies.”

He added, “Elections and election security remain a top priority for all levels of US government as well as voters across the country. Duo Go allows in-person voters to cast their vote securely and seamlessly wherever it is most convenient for them, either inside or outside of the polling place. The new system method reinforces Hart InterCivic’s strong commitment to voting security and provides a 100% voter-veritable paper record.”

“Brother is thrilled to further extend our partnership with Hart InterCivic, a national leader in voting systems, and work with them on the new Verity Duo Go,” said Greg O’Connell, Vice President of Sales at Brother Mobile Solutions. “With Duo Go using high quality thermal printing solutions, the new tool provides every voter a paper vote record, no matter where they are.”

To learn more, visit www.hartintercivic.com/hybrid/

To watch video of this pioneering voting solution in action click here:

https://videos.brothermobilesolutions.com/watch/wzk9Q5VxVhSXxV4VfWQqsx

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About Hart InterCivic

Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side by side with election professionals for more than 100 years, we share our customers’ dedication to ensuring the sanctity of the vote. Our mission is to help advance democracy one election at a time. This mission fuels our passionate customer focus and our continuous drive for technological innovation that makes voting more straightforward, more equitable and more accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier. Headquartered in the vibrant city of Austin, Texas Hart InterCivic fosters an environment that spurs innovation and empowers employees to deliver great experiences to our customers. For more information about Hart InterCivic and its solutions, visit www.hartintercivic.com/

