StorONE Expands Asia Presence in Strategic Distribution Agreement with Daiwabo Information Systems (DIS) Japan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StorONE, the software-defined enterprise storage platform company, today announced it has signed a strategic distribution agreement with Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Kita-ku, Osaka, President: Hiroyuki Matsumoto, hereinafter DIS), one of Japan’s leading technology distribution firms. Under the agreement, DIS will be the first firm in Japan to offer StorONE’s pioneering platform for deploying any combination of workloads (file, block, object), supporting all storage protocols, and utilizing any mix of media and applications.

As StorONE’s global customer base has grown, the company is selectively engaging in go-to-market initiatives with partners, choosing DIS as its first relationship in Japan. DIS has established roughly 90 sales bases covering every corner of the country, and a network of approximately 19,000 dealers in Japan that serve the country’s $450 billion annual information and communication technology market – the second largest in the world.

“Enterprises around the world face many of the same biggest storage challenges, such as scaling capacity and performance, underutilization of hardware resources, and managing complex infrastructure refresh cycles,” said Gal Naor, CEO and co-founder of StorONE. “DIS is well known for introducing emerging technologies that enable new applications and new economics, which has resulted in them capturing a significant percentage of the storage market in Japan. We are excited to partner with DIS and leverage this experience to help penetrate the Japanese market in order to empower customers with the ability to transform the economics and management of their enterprise storage with our platform.”

Hiroyuki Matsumoto, President and CEO of Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd., states, “The Japanese company is stepping up its efforts toward digital transformation and realizing diverse work styles is one of the major themes. The infrastructure that supports this ensures flexibility and availability, and it is important to be delivered everywhere. To realize this environment, we welcome the deployment of StorONE products that can build a modern storage infrastructure.”

The S1 Enterprise Storage Platform simplifies organizations’ storage infrastructures while dramatically reducing costs. It provides IT professionals with a solution that exceeds the objectives of software-defined storage, creating a storage platform that meets all present storage needs and is ready for future innovation. The platform is also protocol independent, including fibre, iSCSI, NFS, SMB and S3. All benefits of the Enterprise Storage Platform are available on-premises or in the cloud and come with the same enterprise-class feature set, driven by the same interface, which significantly reduces the cost of storage operations.

About StorONE

StorONE is transforming software-defined storage with a new class of SDS that completely redefines expectations in performance, results, functionality, convenience, and cost. StorONE’s founders are entrepreneurs with a proven track record of success and are backed by top-tier industry luminaries and strategic investors. StorONE provides enterprise-class storage software that delivers full functionality, high performance, and unmatched data reliability.

With more than 50 patents awarded in its first seven years of deep technical development, StorONE is completely changing the perception of storage, from an IT cost center, to a resource that provides organizations with key competitive advantages. StorONE is headquartered in New York, with offices in Texas, Tel Aviv and Singapore. Additional information about StorONE is available at https://www.storone.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Daiwabo Information System Co., Ltd.

As one of Japan’s leading distributors of IT-related products, DIS supplies such products, purchased from around 1,200 makers and suppliers, both at home and abroad, to end users across the country, through our network of around 19,000 dealers in Japan. Operating roughly 90 sales bases throughout the country, we have a well-established and community-based sales system, and can respond to a wide-range of requests from our customers, as a friendly and trustworthy distributor. https://www.pc-daiwabo.co.jp/english/group/