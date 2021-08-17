Sifter.shop Selects InMoment as Their Experience Improvement Partner

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sifter.shop, the leading search engine for finding food that matches your diet or food restrictions, has partnered with InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, to enhance its customer experience program.

Sifter.shop lets grocery shoppers find, explore, and buy products that match food allergies, diets, and lifestyles. Choosing from 130 dietary filters or “sift tags”, including medical diets and medication interactions, users create their own MyDiet Profile indicating what allergies or dietary restrictions they have. The platform sifts through foods so users only see items that match their needs, promoting better health, and a seamless shopping experience. It’s free, fast, and accurate.

Launched in January 2021, Sifter’s goal is to provide a simple, personalized shopping experience for millions of consumers with diet restrictions. Using InMoment’s XI Platform to understand what is working and what has opportunity for improvement, Sifter.shop will be able to better understand their market, customer preferences, and leverage the intelligence gained to improve customer experiences and further its innovation agenda. The first market pulse survey has already provided valuable information about market demographics and consumers' interest in different features and programs.

“We're excited to partner with InMoment. Sifter is based on sophisticated and science-based technology that can transform the shopping experience for people with unique diets or food restrictions. InMoment will help us collect the real-time customer feedback we need to make our mobile and web applications even better for our users," said Thomas Parkinson, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Sifter.shop.

“Sifter.shop is in the business of creating better experiences in an industry where it is critical to provide a superior customer experience,” said Brian Clark, EVP, Customers & Solutions at InMoment. “InMoment is proud to be the experience improvement partner for a company that has leading edge vision, solutions and expertise to serve grocery consumers, brands and retailers.”

About Sifter.shop

Sifter.shop was built for the way you shop, with an emphasis on personalization, product discovery, accurate info, ease of use, and purchase options. Brothers Andrew and Thomas Parkinson, founders of both Peapod (1989) and ltemMaster (2009), created Sifter to advance the shopping experience and promote better health. Sifter’s proprietary profile technology helps you find and buy products that fit your specific dietary, medical, and lifestyle preferences.

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com