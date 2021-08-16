GigNet to Sponsor PGA Tour Event - World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it has signed an agreement to serve as a Corporate Partner for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, November 1 – 7, 2021. Mayakoba was the PGA Tour’s first-ever official event held outside the United States or Canada. The tournament is played at the El Camaleón course in Mayakoba, designed by Greg Norman.

The Championship Tournament has pioneered the sport of golf in Mexico and Latin America and has paved the way for other events such as the PGA Tour Latin America and other professional golf events held annually. Other sponsors include Mercedes Benz, Rolex, Tequila Patron, Mobil, and RLH Properties, as well as hotels and resorts in the Mayakoba area including Fairmont, Rosewood, Andaz and Banyan Tree.

Mark Carney, President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “We are proud to return to Mayakoba for the third consecutive year as a corporate sponsor and as a technology and broadband partner for the event. The Mayakoba PGA Tour event continues to grow in stature and interest, and we are happy to provide advanced on-site Internet and digital infrastructure services to assist tournament organizers, media organizations, and spectators to access high-speed Internet throughout the venue.”

Paul Moore, Chairman and CEO of GigNet, Inc., added, “We are happy to be selected by World Wide Technology, the newly named event title sponsor, to be a Corporate Partner. This event showcases the incredible hospitality industry in Playa Del Carmen and Cancun, the importance of high-speed Internet and other technology to manage and broadcast a major international sporting event, and talented young golfers from Mexico that are having a positive impact on the sport. We are also proud to be part of an event that has contributed over US$2.5 million dollars to philanthropic causes benefitting community organizations in Playa Del Carmen and Cancun."

El Camaleón golf course is known for natural features representative of the Riviera Maya landscape including a cenote, an underground freshwater cavern unique to the region located along the opening fairway, and two oceanfront holes that offer far-reaching views of the Caribbean Sea. El Camaleón is certified by Audubon International as a Cooperative Sanctuary for its commitment to the environment and eco-friendly practices, working to protect and sustain the land, water, natural resources and wildlife habitats.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.