Epitome Energy selects Fagen, Inc. as Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for Its Crookston soybean crush facility

CROOKSTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epitome Energy, LLC today announced that is has awarded Fagen, Inc. the EPC contract to build the 42-million-bushel soybean crush facility that will be located in Crookston, MN. The $300 million processing plant will include a 42 million bushel soybean crush facility and may include a Refined, Bleached and Deodorized (RBD) oil refining operation as part of a phase II.

The Crookston facility will provide a much-needed, value-added new market for the region’s soybean farmers, as well as numerous, permanent employment opportunities once the plant becomes operational. According to a recent study by the University of Minnesota Extension Office, the facility will generate over $300 million of new economic activity in the 11-county region of northwestern Minnesota. In addition, it will improve the basis of every bushel of soybeans grown in the region.

“This is another significant step forward for us and Fagen, Inc. was the clear choice when we looked at different contractors for the project,” said Dennis Egan, CEO & President of Epitome Energy. “Fagen’s vast experience, quality workmanship, and commitment to safety were key factors in making this important decision. We are excited to see progress continue.”

Chief Executive Officer Aaron Fagen said the Fagen team is excited to break ground. “We pride ourselves in being the leader in renewable fuels construction, and we share Epitome Energy’s goal of providing facilities that benefit our nation’s farmers and add value to the regional economy,” he said. “Fagen, Inc. has over 30 years of experience in this industry, and we are proud to put our expertise to work right here at home in Minnesota,” Fagen added.

“With the announcement of Fagen, Inc. as our EPC and Contractor and Crown Global Companies as our technology provider, Epitome Energy has made the Crookston project truly a Minnesota project,” Egan said. “It has been an important goal for us to create an industry in Northwest MN that helps us keep the $300 million project vastly a MN project.”

The facility will enhance soybean grower profitably and endure market fluctuations by providing a year-round processing location for farmer’s crops. Soybeans are a predominant crop in the area, with over 1.8 million acres planted in the counties surrounding Crookston.

About Epitome Energy

Epitome Energy is a developer of value-added agricultural processing opportunities focusing on renewable energy and soybean processing opportunities in Minnesota. To learn more visit epitomeenergy.com.

About Fagen, Inc.

Fagen, Inc. is a premier industrial contractor and the largest green energy design-builder in the U.S. Established in 1988, this family owned company is headquartered in Granite Falls, MN. Fagen, Inc. has constructed 60% of the ethanol production capacity in the United States, as well as multiple biodiesel, wind and power projects. The unmatched standard for safety, quality, and service has led Fagen, Inc. to be consistently listed in the Top 400 Contractors by Engineering News Record. To learn more about Fagen, Inc., visit www.fageninc.com.