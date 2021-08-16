NVA and Ethos Unite to Advance Veterinary Care for Pets and Their Families

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. & WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Veterinary Associates ("NVA"), a leading global community of nearly 1,200 veterinary hospitals, and Ethos Veterinary Health ("Ethos"), one of the industry's most innovative veterinary organizations, today announced that Ethos has agreed to join the NVA community and partner in advancing veterinary medicine for patients and their families.

In searching for a partner capable of accelerating their mission to transform veterinary care, Ethos found in NVA a community that shares this commitment and provides the singular opportunity to foster collaboration and innovation between two best-in-class specialty and emergency care organizations, NVA Compassion-First and Ethos Veterinary Health. Ethos' management team, including Chief Executive Officer G. Ames Prentiss, will continue to lead Ethos' community of specialty hospitals, while supporting the organization's clinical research and leading veterinary learning ecosystem, VetBloom.

NVA and Ethos believe that they can do more and better together, leveraging each community's best-in-class practices and unique expertise by embracing a collaborative operating approach and shared commitment to advancing the veterinary profession. As part of the transaction, Ethos shareholders will commit a significant portion of their investment into stock in NVA. In addition, NVA has announced a $10 million contribution to Ethos Discovery, a groundbreaking non-profit science and medical incubator designed to improve diagnostic and therapeutic treatment for complex medical conditions, including cancer research.

Founded in 1997 by a veterinarian for veterinarians, NVA is a leading global community of independently managed emergency, specialty, and general practice animal hospitals united in the love of animals and the people who love them. Ethos will work alongside NVA Compassion-First's 90 specialty and emergency hospitals, which have distinguished themselves as innovative and compassionate leaders in providing world-class medicine.

Founded in 2015 after the merger of four specialty veterinary groups, Ethos Veterinary Health has become an industry leader with more than 400 veterinarians committed to reimagining veterinary medicine. Ethos' community of renowned veterinary hospitals seeks to transform veterinary science through the development of pioneering clinical research and industry-leading continuing education programs. Ethos Veterinary Health currently operates 23 hospitals across the United States, with over 400 Doctors of Veterinary Medicine and approximately 1,900 employees.

" We are excited to welcome Ethos to the NVA family," said Greg Hartmann, CEO of NVA. " Ethos' passion and commitment to transforming medicine through a diverse offering of clinical research and education programs create a compelling growth opportunity for our community. Our shared purpose promotes NVA's vision to build the leading veterinary community rooted in compassion, innovation, and advanced medicine, enabling veterinary teams to offer best-in-class care to pets and their families."

" Today marks an incredibly exciting milestone for Ethos Veterinary Health as we join the NVA family to combine knowledge and resources to better serve our clients, partners, and local communities," said G. Ames Prentiss, CEO of Ethos. " With a science-driven focus and shared passion for providing patients with unsurpassed veterinary healthcare, our two organizations uniquely complement one another. We look forward to working with NVA to continue advancing animal health as we execute on our multi-faceted growth strategy in the years to come."

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, and Crowell & Moring LLP provided legal counsel to NVA. BofA Securities, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor, and Proskauer Rose LLP served as legal counsel to Ethos Veterinary Health. Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. also served as a special advisor to the Board of Managers of the Company in connection with the transaction.

About NVA and NVA Compassion-First:

NVA is a leading global veterinary community of nearly 1,200 independently managed veterinary hospitals providing specialty, emergency, and general medical care, and more than 100 pet resorts, all united in the love of animals and the people who love them. Rooted in a culture of compassion and innovation, NVA Compassion-First is NVA's specialty and emergency care group of 1,200+ board-certified specialists and emergency doctors across 90 veterinary hospitals providing a full range of advanced medical and specialized services. NVA champions each hospital's unique culture and opportunities by enabling innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to delivering exceptional care to pets and their families. For more information, visit www.nva.com.

About Ethos Veterinary Health

Ethos Veterinary Health is a unique and impactful science-focused animal health company with an emphasis on collaboration, evidence-based decision making, a commitment to the veterinary ethos, and cultivation of passion for what we do. The Company operates 23 hospitals across the United States, with over 400 Doctors of Veterinary Medicine, providing advanced medical care for pets. Our approach includes a focus on transformative science, continuous learning and growth for team members and collaboration. For more information, visit www.ethosvet.com.