NTT DATA Awarded $15.4 Million Contract to Provide Managed IT and Security Services to Argonne National Laboratory

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA a digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has won a $15.4 million contract to deliver superior end-user support services for Argonne National Laboratory (Argonne) – a multidisciplinary science and engineering research center and the largest U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) laboratory in the United States Midwest. NTT DATA was chosen by Argonne based on NTT DATA’s proven track record in supporting complex infrastructure programs, its fully integrated managed services, its “true single point of contact” for all end-users, and its innovations and commitment to security.

With approximately 4,000 employees and more than 8,000 visiting scientists each year, Argonne is a leader in both theoretical and applied scientific fields such as particle physics, energy storage technologies, environmental sciences and medical technologies – all which include unique IT and support service needs. Argonne chose NTT DATA based on its ability to support these unique IT needs, as well as alignment to its core values of impact, innovation, client focus, integrity and teamwork.

“As a top-tier research lab, Argonne’s unique technology needs can lead to a more complicated IT environment, but NTT DATA is no stranger to atypical IT or complex end-user requests,” said Tammy McChain, Senior Vice President, Federal Health and Civilian NTT DATA. “We pride ourselves on providing transformative IT solutions to our public sector clients that lead to efficiencies, heightened security, better user experiences and cost savings. We look forward to doing the same for Argonne; driving continuous innovation and improvements for their IT needs so Argonne may maintain focus on its groundbreaking research and scientific breakthroughs.”

NTT DATA will work with Argonne to mature their IT operations, modernize their end-user experience, and identify technologies that drive the most impact, while developing comprehensive project plans that include extensive testing, piloting and roll back procedures. Additionally, NTT DATA will recommend program enhancements, focusing on best practices and process standardization for continuous service improvements.

Further, Argonne will be provided with NTT DATA’s experienced, talented and specialized staff to help Argonne maintain a robust workforce development program, including cross-training, job rotation, individual development plans. NTT DATA will create a single point of contact for Service Desk support, including management of service tickets, and will help Argonne meet their needs for quick reaction surge support.

With over 21 federal laboratories and many academic and research institutions, NTT DATA is best equipped to deliver the managed IT and security services Argonne requires to stay agile, innovative and efficient. NTT DATA will be focused on delivering continuous innovations and service improvements for Argonne, while helping eliminate operational or security disruptions.

For more information on NTT DATA's work with federal and public sector organizations, please visit: NTT DATA Public Sector Services.

