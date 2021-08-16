NTT DATA Enables Secure, Seamless Communications and Messaging for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Information Technologies Agency

MCCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, is providing its messaging and collaboration technology solution for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA). Teaming with Skyline and Thundercat, a small, women- and minority-owned business, NTT DATA will be delivering a flexible solution that includes a suite of messaging technology and software unified through a single interface with enhanced security measures.

With the Commonwealth’s rapidly evolving workforce, there is growing demand for consistent, reliable sharing and collaboration tools, which NTT DATA’s messaging and collaboration solution will enable, helping VITA to meet the dynamic demands of an increasingly digital workplace experience.

“Our unified communication and collaboration solution offers seamless integration with VITA’s existing multi-sourcing model, which will support the Commonwealth with enhanced platform security protection, monitoring and alerting,” said Chris Merdon, President, State & Local Government and Education Division, NTT DATA Services.

NTT DATA’s messaging and collaboration service also will allow VITA to integrate different voice technologies and platforms into a single interface, enhance end-user productivity and teamwork, provide faster and more responsive service through timely notifications and messaging, and more.

To deliver platform harmony, VITA will leverage NTT DATA’s Google Premier and Microsoft Gold Partnerships. Additionally, NTT DATA is providing on-demand training with dedicated and customized training support as the Commonwealth has varying processes, operational cultures and expectations across the agency.

“This multi-solution partnership is the first of its kind in the country for the public sector, and I’m proud of the team that carried this work each step of the way, including Jonathan Ozovek, Demetrias Rodgers, Jamey Stone, Shabeen Vijayan and Amy Pierce,” said Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth, Nelson Moe. “Our customer agencies have distinct needs that require more options, and this competition-driven, innovative solution will allow for better customization and a feature-rich environment now and in the future.”

