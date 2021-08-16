Sage Dental to Offer AI-Powered Remote Orthodontic Treatment Monitoring, Digital Intraoral Scanning for Esthetic Dentistry in Partnership With Straumann Group

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Dental, a leading dental service organization committed to providing consistent, high-quality care, and business and administrative services to affiliated practices, today announced a partnership with the Straumann Group, the global leader in esthetic dentistry. The partnership brings Sage Dental patients the convenience and speed of modern intraoral dental scanning solutions via the 3Shape Trios® intraoral scanner which will be available at all Sage Dental locations. The 3Shape Trios®provides accurate, ultra-fast digital scans for use with corrective, restorative, and replacement dentistry. Additionally, Sage Dental patients will benefit from Straumann Group’s remote dental monitoring solution, which leverages artificial intelligence and patient-provided photos to track the progress of orthodonture treatments without the need for an in-office visit. Straumann Group’s digital and esthetic dentistry technology will be deployed at Sage Dental’s nearly 70 office locations in Florida and Georgia.

Intraoral scanning is a modern alternative to traditional, unpleasant methods of taking an impression of a patient’s teeth for use in dental implants and clear aligners. Straumann Group’s portfolio of leading dental solutions, which includes ClearCorrect Clear Aligners and Straumann and Neodent Dental Implants, will help facilitate clinical excellence and improved outcomes for patients, as well as a convenient and fast experience in the dental chair.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Straumann Group to give our clinicians and patients a streamlined, fast and painless experience in esthetic dentistry at all of our Sage Dental locations,” said Tom Marler, CEO of Sage Dental. “At Sage Dental, we are committed to leveraging the very latest in cutting-edge dental technology and Straumann Group has long been the gold standard in esthetic dental solutions. This partnership gives us the opportunity to do what we love most – help clinicians positively impact more patients.”

In addition, the partnership brings Sage Dental patients an innovative AI solution for remote monitoring of orthodontic treatments, which allows patients to take photos of their teeth with a smart phone for review without having to come into the office for a checkup. After upload, photos are scanned by AI to detect changes, and the dentist is notified when the patient is ready to progress to the next corrective step, a process that can accelerate the pace of orthodonture.

“This strategic partnership with Sage Dental will allow Straumann Group to provide a wide range of solutions and value-added services to Sage Dental’s practices,” said Guillaume Daniellot, CEO of Straumann Group. “We share that passion for delivering high-quality dental care that benefits doctors and their patients, and we look forward to partnering with Sage to help change patients’ lives forever.”

In addition to patient-facing technologies, Straumann Group will also provide clinical training, patient education information and marketing support in deployment of the initiative across Sage Dental practices.

About Sage Dental

Sage Dental Group of Florida, PLLC and Sage Dental Group of Georgia, PLLC have provided dental care to over 1 million patients through its broad practice network which offer general, specialty and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental also participates in most dental plans and offers payment options, including financing options.

To help patients stay healthy while continuing their dental care during the pandemic, SageSafe was implemented to enhance safety protocols in-office, including personal protective equipment, virtual check-in, virtual consultations, and enhanced air filtration.

For a full list of services and locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com or follow @MySageDental on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 8000 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.