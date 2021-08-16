Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.7 Million Contract for COMET Terminals

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August 16, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, a non-U.S. NATO military customer awarded Comtech a $1.7 million contract for multiple COMET terminals. This represents the second procurement of COMET terminals by a non-U.S. NATO military customer, in additional to the multiple COMET terminals already procured by U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”).

COMET, which stands for Compact Over-the-horizon Mobile Expeditionary Terminal, is a rapidly deployable, low power, airline checkable, medium range, OTH microwave troposcatter terminal. COMET is ideally suited for situations where high bandwidth backhaul communications are required, extending critical services into areas where there is no communications infrastructure, or the infrastructure has been destroyed.

“We are extremely pleased to witness the adoption of COMET by NATO partner militaries,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We sense strong market demand for our COMET terminal and look forward to additional COMET orders in the future, from both U.S. military and international customers.”

The contract was awarded to Comtech Systems, Inc. (www.comtechsystems.com) which specializes in system design, integration, supply and commissioning of turnkey communication systems including over-the-horizon microwave, line-of-sight microwave, and satellite.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

