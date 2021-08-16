WWE® & Goldin Partner to Auction One-of-One Vince McMahon “Billionaire Bucks” T-Shirt & Signed Billion Dollar Bill

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goldin, the leading marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, and WWE® (NYSE: WWE) have partnered to offer a billion dollar bill featuring and signed by Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO, and a 1-of-1 “Billionaire Bucks” t-shirt through Goldin’s Card & Memorabilia Auction that opens today.

Fans can also bid for a chance to win a tour through WWE’s Warehouse with Triple H as their guide to see one-of-a-kind pieces, including iconic match-worn gear, championship title belts and rings from legendary events. A lucky fan will also be able to win two tickets and a behind-the-scenes experience at WrestleMania featuring a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker.

The autographed billion-dollar bill and “Billionaire Bucks” t-shirt were created specifically for this auction. An additional unsigned bill and “Billionaire Bucks” t-shirt will be available for auction in-venue at SummerSlam in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 21.

“We are honored to be working with WWE for our first-ever auction featuring fan experiences,” said Ross Hoffman, CEO of Goldin. “WWE has built a brand that is constantly innovating and providing the best to their fans, and we could not be more proud to help provide a new way to engage with their passionate fans. And what better way to do so than to offer experiences with storied WWE Legends Triple H and The Undertaker!”

“Goldin is a clear industry leader, and we believe this is an incredible opportunity to give fans a chance to own a unique piece of SummerSlam history,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind experiences, the auction will also feature 7 WWE SummerSlam memorabilia items, such as:

The Barb Wire Baseball Bat Ric Flair used in his victory against Mick Foley in the “I Quit” match at SummerSlam 2006 (LOT 23)

2006 (LOT 23) The shears Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Hulk Hogan used in their 1989 match victory against "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Zeus (LOT 24)

The Night Stick Big Boss Man used in his match against Koko B. Ware at SummerSlam 1988 (LOT 25)

1988 (LOT 25) The Money in the Bank Briefcase Randy Orton cashed in on Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion at SummerSlam 2013 (LOT 26)

2013 (LOT 26) The Arena Banner used at SummerSlam from 1992-1997 (LOT 27)

from 1992-1997 (LOT 27) The Ring Skirt used at SummerSlam from 1989-1997 (LOT 28)

from 1989-1997 (LOT 28) The Ring Skirt used at SummerSlam in 1998 (LOT 29)

This auction arrives just in time for SummerSlam, WWE’s biggest event of 2021. SummerSlam will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 21, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an NFL stadium. The event will stream live at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Select Images of Notable Items Included In This Link

Goldin has built a reputation as the trusted leader in trading cards, memorabilia and collectibles. The company has consistently broken auction records this year and has already done over $250 million in sales in 2021.

About Goldin

Goldin is the leading marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia. Founder Ken Goldin has sold more than $1 billion in memorabilia from many of the biggest names in sports, history, and pop culture. The company routinely sets records for the most expensive trading cards and other memorabilia ever sold. Lifelong collectors and new hobbyists alike trust Goldin because the company professionally authenticates everything it sells. Goldin is the official auction partner of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, The Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. Learn more at GoldinAuctions.com, and on Twitter and Instagram.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. The Company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dubai, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Munich, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

