MetLife Unveils Winning Artwork of Mural Contest Celebrating the Tri-State Workforce

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To honor the millions of essential workers in the Tri-State area, MetLife, together with the New York Jets and New York Giants football teams, on Saturday announced that ‘Thank You Silhouette’ by Tiffany Loo and ‘Angels Among Us’ by Tricia Reilly-Matthews are the winners of the MetLife Workforce Mural contest. The contest invited aspiring artists to submit artwork celebrating the area’s vital workforce amid the pandemic. The two winning art designs are featured as large-scale murals that are now on display at MetLife Stadium.

“Over the last year and a half, workers across the region have been a cornerstone in sustaining our communities throughout the global pandemic,” said Jeffrey Boorjian, chief marketing officer for Group Benefits, MetLife. “We continue to be inspired by this workforce, which includes our own employees in offices across the Tri-State area. Our gratitude is beyond measure for all the essential workers who stood on the front-lines to support all of us and each other.”

MetLife teamed up with former New York Jet Bart Scott and former New York Giant Victor Cruz to help select the winning artwork as well as unveil them Saturday at MetLife Stadium. The contest, which ran from September to December 2020, was designed to honor and celebrate essential workers in the Tri-State area—from first responders to grocery and delivery workers, to small businesses owners and local restaurants that continued to support their communities throughout the pandemic.

“I was so impressed with all the inspirational artwork submissions we received—Tiffany and Tricia’s pieces uniquely honor the Tri-State area workers that have given our communities so much during the pandemic,” said Bart Scott, former New York Jets linebacker. “I am thrilled that Jets and Giants fans will get to see these pieces as we welcome our fans back to MetLife Stadium this season.”

“Honoring our workforce heroes has never been more important,” said Victor Cruz, former New York Giants wide receiver. “I am thankful for all the workers who have made – and still are making – sacrifices for the community. I’m excited for these creative, special works of art to come to life in a big way to show our gratitude.”

The original art submissions were turned into large-scale murals by Valentino Mikalef, partner and creative director, Mural & Art Consulting, and his team of mural artists. Each mural was hand-sketched and painted on site. These striking pieces of art were impeccably transformed from the original artist renderings to hand-painted murals for stadium visitors to enjoy and celebrate the essential workforce. The two unique and meaningful works of art will be on display at the MetLife gate entrance to the stadium throughout the season.

