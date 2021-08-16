Nightingale College Celebrates Decade of Growth, Impact on Nursing Education Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nightingale College, a national leader in blended learning programs for nursing education, commemorates 10 years of operations during its annual Flame Forward! conference slated to be held Monday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 18. The annual conference inspires employees to strengthen their alignment with Nightingale’s mission, vision and values through keynote speakers, breakout sessions, a gala event and awards ceremony, and much more. Additionally, the College’s refreshed branding will be unveiled on the first day of the conference.

A decade after its founding, focused on improving geographic, socioeconomic and demographic access to nursing education, the college has graduated more than 1,200 learners with associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. The college also has seen significant growth over the past year alone, with more than 600 new learners starting their nursing education journey in August, supported by close to 400 faculty and staff.

“In the spirit of its mission fulfillment, Nightingale College has made a difference in nursing education with our innovative blended learning programs,” said Mikhail Shneyder, MBA, RN, President and CEO of Nightingale College. “Our Flame Forward! conference brings us together to focus on delivering the most effective nursing education that offers flexibility in obtaining a degree while fulfilling the dreams of our learners to become nurses. We are excited for what the future holds for nursing education at Nightingale!”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the college successfully pivoted to a new remote, blended learning education platform, supported by partnerships with healthcare organizations across the U.S. When nationwide shutdowns went into effect at the start of the pandemic, the college revamped its learning facilitation system to continue helping students progress in their education. Today’s educational platform brings nursing education to students across the country so they may serve their local communities after graduation. The college will pilot AR/VR simulations, in partnership with Oxford Medical Systems and Oculus, in the fall semester to enhance the educational experience.

Speakers

Vallie Collins, Monday 3:15 p.m., Salt Palace Main Ballroom

Vallie Collns will speak about being a passenger on US Airways Flight 1549 that landed in New York’s Hudson River on January 15, 2009. Vallie will share the details and lessons of the ‘Miracle on the Hudson’ that will inspire and motivate.

Wednesday 1:30 p.m.

Meg Johnson, Wednesday afternoon, Salt Palace Main Ballroom

Meg Johnson was paralyzed in a hiking accident when she was 22, but that hasn’t stopped her from playing Murderball with the Utah Scorpions, competing in Ms. Wheelchair America and being a mom. Her fight to be happy led her to develop Happiness 101 in books and an online course.

About Nightingale College

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Nightingale College is a pioneer in distance learning for nursing education. The College offers programs with its accredited distance education for learners to earn associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s nursing degrees. Supporting the growing need for nurses and providing strategies to combat the nursing shortage, the College’s programs work to develop and maintain a steady supply of homegrown nurses, with the help of local health care systems. Nightingale College emphasizes graduating future nurses who are confident, competent and compassionate. Since its establishment in 2010, the College has graduated more than 1,200 students and currently enrolls students across the nation, with supervised on-ground field experiences offered in Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Ohio, Maryland, and Mississippi. To learn more about Nightingale College, its mission and programs, visit nightingale.edu.