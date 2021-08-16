BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading global geospatial intelligence company, announced the completion of a joint pilot project with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) that integrated BlackSky’s commercial satellite imagery and analytics into Palantir Foundry, Palantir's enterprise platform. The capabilities of the combined solution were successfully demonstrated in a series of exercises with experienced geointelligence customers.

Through the collective capabilities of BlackSky and Palantir, the pilot program combined high-resolution imagery and deep analytics to inform decision makers and demonstrated the powerful impact of global monitoring from space and real-time insights. The ability to rapidly deliver worldwide intelligence that can aid in predicting events introduces a significant advantage in time-sensitive operations.

“Our joint pilot program with Palantir highlights the vital impact of real-time insights,” said BlackSky CEO Brian E. O’Toole. “The use of our data and analytics in these types of exercises drives demand for our geospatial intelligence as customers experience the rapid delivery of first-to-know insights that can inform proactive strategic decision making.”

BlackSky’s data platform, Spectra AI, served as a foundational layer and was seamlessly integrated into Palantir Foundry. BlackSky demonstrated the ability to automatically deliver insights and intelligence to Palantir customers within minutes of collection, without any human interaction.

“Our collaboration with BlackSky radically compresses the decision-chain for warfighters,” said Shyam Sankar, COO of Palantir Technologies. “It gives users unprecedented control over orbital sensors, and operationalizes AI insights from space to support better, faster decisions on earth. Palantir’s software continues to provide the operating system for operational decision-making at the edge across domains, from space to mud.”

Earlier this year, BlackSky announced a planned business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW). BlackSky currently anticipates closing the transaction during the third quarter of 2021.

About BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”) with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir”) is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

About Osprey

Osprey is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that was established as a collaboration between investment firms HEPCO Capital Management, led by Jonathan and Edward Cohen, and JANA Partners, led by Barry Rosenstein and with its SPAC initiative led by JANA Partner David DiDomenico, who serves as Osprey’s CEO, President, and Director. Osprey was formed to consummate a transaction with one or more transformative companies that have developed innovative software delivery platforms. For more information visit www.osprey-technology.com.

