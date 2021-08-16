Dine Brands International Expands with IHOP® Non-Traditional Restaurant Franchisee Deal with K2 Group in Ontario, Canada

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dine Brands International today announces expansion plans for new non-traditional restaurants across Ontario, Canada. Through an agreement with Kailash Kasal — President of Toronto-based investment company, K2 Group - a minimum of five IHOP restaurant openings will take place in Ontario over the next five years. The first is scheduled to open in a truck stop location in Belleville at the beginning of 2022, and other locations, including Hamilton, Waterloo, and London, will follow.

“We are pleased to push forward with our international expansion plans and believe working with the K2 Group team, along with our existing franchisee team in the market; will create the perfect opportunity to successfully build and grow our portfolio across Ontario,” said Tony Moralejo, President, International, Dine Brands Global, Inc.

“We are optimistic that the market is well-positioned to get back to its pre-pandemic growth momentum. Almost regardless of the level of economic uncertainty, we are able to bring jobs, as well as our local and hand-made to order menu items to our Canadian neighbors, offering a safe work and dining experience as we all return to eating out,” added Moralejo.

The inaugural Belleville location will be a one-of-a-kind restaurant and one of the first IHOP locations to open in Ontario outside of Niagara Falls. Construction begins in August, 2021, with an opening date of February, 2022.

“The role of restaurants in local communities remains crucial to ensuring residents and visitors have a place to come and gather. With more than 30 years in the business, I’m confident our new Ontario restaurants will thrive as we work to meet our guests where they are while providing exceptional dining experiences and the world’s most famous pancakes,” said Kailash Kasal, President, K2 Group, a Dine Brands Franchisee.

Dine Brands International continues to place emphasis on growth in markets, including North America, The Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. For more information on international franchise opportunities, click here.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,450 restaurants combined in 16 countries and approximately 350 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the company’s website at www.dinebrands.com.

About K2 Group

K2 Group is a privately held fully integrated company that strategically acquires, develops, constructs and repositions hospitality, petroleum and real estate assets throughout Canada. We endeavor to deliver sustained; above-market returns for our investors and partners by facilitating the flow of capital and knowledge to our projects. For more information on K2 Group, visit the company’s website at www.k2group.ca.