Meatless Farm Offers Plant-Based Burger on Chefs Plate’s Menu, Expanding Availability of Product to Canadians

Meatless Farm, the plant-based brand helping individuals reduce meat consumption in an environmentally friendly and healthy way, today announced the launch of its meat-free burger patties as a plant-based protein option on Chefs Plate's menu. Effective today, consumers across Canada are able to select the Meatless Farm patty as a recipe option with Chefs Plate, marking the first time the meal kit company has offered plant-based substitutions on its weekly menu.

Meatless Farm is featured in the Naked Veggie Cheeseburger meal option for its first week, with many recipes to come including Loaded Sweet Potatoes, Korean Bowls, Skillet Mexican Bowls and more. This represents an exciting step forward in Chefs Plate’s menu innovation and commitment to offering flexitarians more choice and flexibility, with meat-free options to be offered almost weekly. A new made-to-order feature is also planned in the coming weeks, which will allow consumers to swap meat-based meals for plant-based proteins in select recipes, including Meatless Farm’s burger patties.

“This launch with Chefs Plate represents Meatless Farm’s commitment to the Canadian market and providing consumers nationwide with more choice, nutrition and flexibility in their diet,” said Darcy Peters, vice president of sales, Meatless Farm Canada. “Swapping one meal each week for plant-based has proven to make a positive impact on both individuals’ health and the environment. We’re proud to be the plant-based protein provider for Chefs Plate, not only to show Canadians that eating plant-based can be enjoyable, but to put the power in consumers’ hands to make a true difference for the planet.”

“Chefs Plate is committed to making meal planning easy, and that means keeping pulse on the trends Canadians are looking for and offering recipes that meet their dietary preferences. We are seeing increased demand from our flexitarian consumers and are happy to expand our menu to make it easier for consumers to incorporate meat-free items in their diet,” said Jordan Stenerson, senior manager of product, Chefs Plate. “We are proud to bring Meatless Farm onboard as a supplier, who supports our commitment to quality food and the communities we operate in.”

Meatless Farm’s products are 100 per cent plant-based, gluten free, high in protein and made using the highest-quality, non-GMO ingredients available. The patty offered in Chefs Plate's recipes is made using a next-generation soy-free, completely pea-based recipe free from all major allergens. Meatless Farm’s burger patties, along with its line of plant-based ground, breakfast sausages and sausage patties can also be found at Metro Ontario’s 130 stores and at all Whole Foods locations in British Columbia.

To order the first Meatless Farm recipe from Chefs Plate today, visit: chefsplate.com.

About Meatless Farm

Meatless Farm is a plant-based protein company known for its meat-free burger patties, meatless ground and sausage products. Almost indistinguishable from meat in terms of taste and texture, Meatless Farm’s products are 100 per cent plant-based, gluten-free and made using the highest-quality, non-GMO ingredients available. The company launched in the UK in 2018 and has since expanded into Europe, the US, Canada and the UAE. The company was founded by Morten Toft-Bech, after he and his wife discovered the difficulty of preparing quick and easy protein-filled meals for their family, who follow a predominantly plant-based diet.