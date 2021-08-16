DisneyMusicVEVO Reaches 25 Million Subscriber Milestone on YouTube, Has Over 18 Billion Views

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DisneyMusicVEVO has reached 25 million subscribers, marking a new milestone for the popular channel, with over 18 billion views globally to date. Additionally, local versions of the channel around the world represent videos in 27 languages, adding another 10.5 million subscribers and more than 8.6 billion incremental views.

DisneyMusicVEVO is the home of Disney Music on YouTube and includes music from the biggest and most beloved movie, TV and streaming franchises in the world. Notably, 49 videos on DisneyMusicVEVO have over 100 million views each. Among the franchises boasting the most views are “Moana” with over 4.8 billion views, “Descendants” with over 3 billion views, “Frozen” with over 2.2 billion views, “Zombies” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

"We're thrilled to see that Disney's VEVO channel has reached such an important milestone," says JP Evangelista, VEVO’s SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing. “Their content engages and captivates viewers of all ages and we are able to promote and market their music videos across our network to reach new global audiences. We look forward to seeing even more growth in the future as we continue to partner with them for their upcoming music video content and VEVO originals.”

Added Bob Heinemann, DMG Director of Sales & Digital Marketing, “The ongoing success of this channel is a testament to the amazing Disney music and music videos that resonate with so many people. We are thrilled to be part of the team who reach this vast audience, and we appreciate VEVO and YouTube’s support in bringing additional awareness to this wonderful content.”

DisneyMusicVEVO also features music from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” the “Star Wars” franchise, the “Toy Story” films, “Soul,” “The Mandalorian,” “Mulan,” “Coco,” “Hannah Montana,” “Camp Rock,” “Teen Beach Movie,” and hundreds more, from some of the most popular artists in the world such as Christina Aguilera, Sofia Carson and Olivia Rodrigo, and from award-winning composers such as John Williams, Randy Newman, Alan Menken, Ludwig Göransson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, plus Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Other mainstays include DCappella, Disney’s official a cappella group and touring live act, as well as the Disney Peaceful Piano and Guitar series.

Coming this fall, DisneyMusicVEVO will feature video content from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Encanto” with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Disney Channel Original Movie, “Sneakerella.”

About Disney Music Group

Disney Music Group is home to Walt Disney Records, Hollywood Records, Disney Concerts, Disney Music Publishing and Buena Vista Records. Brands include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Disney+, National Geographic, 20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm, Searchlight Pictures, Star, Disney Channel, hulu, FX, ABC, Freeform and ESPN. DMG is home to soundtracks of the biggest movies and TV shows in the world, including “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the “Star Wars” franchise, “Avengers: Endgame,” “Black Panther,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Black Widow,” “Cruella,” “Soul,” “Loki,” “The Mandalorian,” “This Is Us,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Zombies,” the “Descendants” franchise, and the upcoming film soundtracks for “Free Guy,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” “Encanto” and “West Side Story.” The artist roster includes Andy Grammer, AREA21, Queen, Joywave, Breaking Benjamin, Sofia Carson, DREAMERS, TINI, Olivia Holt, The Undefeated, New Hope Club, ScaryPoolParty, Temecula Road, Laine Hardy and CB30.

