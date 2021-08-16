Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information System (NORIS) Adopts Remine Pro as a Member Benefit

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remine, a leading real estate technology company, announced today that Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information System (NORIS) has adopted the fully featured Remine Pro as a complimentary member benefit to their more than 2,020 members in Northwest Ohio.

Remine Pro unlocks powerful new features and places key data into the hands of real estate professionals. This innovative tool brings together MLS, public, and people records to increase agent productivity and broker business.

“We look forward to offering Remine Pro as a member benefit,” said Megan Foos, CEO of NORIS. “In today’s competitive real estate market it is important that we supply our members with best-in-class technology to power their businesses.”

“We are excited to partner with NORIS by providing our premier technology, Remine Pro, to its members,” explained Tim Dain, VP and GM of MLS at Remine. “This partnership furthers Remine’s mission of modernizing the digital real estate journey by creating modular platforms that offer real estate professionals the solutions needed to succeed.”

About Remine

Remine is transforming MLS software solutions. We offer a complete MLS 2.0® operating system for MLSs which includes Remine Pro (a full front-end operating system), Add/Edit, Database, and RESO Platinum API solutions. In addition, Remine offers SSO Dashboard, Docs+ Transaction Management, and MLS Website. Remine is ISO 27001 Certified and ProTech Breakthrough’s “Residential Data Management Platform of the Year.”

Remine serves the majority of REALTORS® in the US - over 1,000,000 real estate professionals subscribe via their MLS or Association of REALTORS®. We are headquartered in Northern Virginia with remote employees across the US and in Canada. For more information, visit info.remine.com.

About Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information System

NORIS MLS is owned by Northwest Ohio Realtors headquartered in Maumee, OH. NORIS and NOR serves members in Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Williams, and Wood Counties.