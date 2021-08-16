Liberty Selects mtu Gas Generator Sets to Power digiFrac™ Electric Frac Pumps

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) and Rolls-Royce announced today the selection of Rolls-Royce’s mtu gas generator sets to power Liberty’s next generation digiFrac™ electric frac pumps. Liberty’s digiFrac is the industry’s first purpose-built, fully integrated electric frac pump with high power density and significantly lower emissions compared to the best available frac pump technology in the market. Rolls-Royce mtu gas generator sets (gensets) will be used to power digiFrac pumps with continuous duty power that can withstand intense pressure pumping applications.

“Liberty is at the forefront of technology invention in the completion services industry and the selection of mtu engines to power digiFrac is significant in our plan for continuous improvement. We chose mtu natural gas gensets because of Rolls-Royce’s innovation potential to expand the power density of the solution over the same footprint,” commented Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. “Together, these technologies advance environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) goals of reducing emissions and delivering a low total cost of ownership solution to Liberty’s exploration and production (E&P) customers.”

Liberty’s digiFrac electric frac pump is a power-dense electric frac pump with 40% more horsepower than conventional technologies. digiFrac pumps were built with the flexibility to utilize the most efficient power options. Using a natural gas fueled genset, digiFrac will have at least 25% lower emissions compared to other off grid power sources. The continuous duty mtu gas gensets, which are already being utilized in stationary oil and gas applications globally, can be powered with LNG, CNG or field gas resulting in significant fuel savings compared to diesel-powered units.

The first systems from Rolls Royce will be purchased by Liberty in 2022 in conjunction with the commercialization of Liberty’s digiFrac electric frac fleet. mtu distributor, Stewart & Stevenson Power Products, LLC, will supply the generator sets to Liberty and package through their manufacturing group, United Engines Manufacturing, LLC.

“The careful evaluation of sources of power generation for the power-dense operations led our team to determine that natural gas fueled reciprocating engines are the best power solution for hydraulic fracturing applications. Gas reciprocating engines are meaningfully more efficient than alternative off grid power sources in managing large transient loads and variations in ambient temperature and pressure,” said Ron Gusek, President of Liberty. “When commercialized, Liberty will offer the industry’s first complete, designed-for-purpose electric suite of frac technology, including the digiFrac pump and power solution and our electric wireline and backside equipment. This will be the industry’s most advanced frac system available, providing a high degree of operational control and efficiency and the lowest emissions profile on the market.”

“This project is the result of the hard work of our oil and gas team, which was tasked with populating the market with products focused around the Rolls-Royce Power Systems PS 2030 strategy – aimed at transforming the company into an integrated, sustainable power solutions provider and delivering systems to electrify industries which aid in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” said Dave Bosco, Senior Sales and Business Development Manager of Global Oil and Gas for Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “Our mtu GG20V4000D2 gas genset is already a proven component in stationary applications operating in the Middle East and is now being cross released into the mobile oilfield equipment market.”

“These gensets allow for high operating time before needed overhaul, offer continuous duty power delivery for intense pressure pumping applications, and have the ability to integrate into complete systems for delivery of best-in-class performance and efficiency,” added Bosco. “They are capable of operating for 8,000 hours per year under full load applications and are built for the oilfield of tomorrow, today.”

Liberty is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with our customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs around 9,000 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids.

