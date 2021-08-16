Vizient Announces Agreement with Sri Trang Gloves to Improve Supply Assurance for Nitrile Gloves

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced an agreement with Thailand-based Sri Trang Gloves for chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves as part of the Vizient Novaplus® Enhanced Supply program. Sri Trang is one of the world’s leading glove manufacturers and the agreement will bring additional supply assurance for this essential component of personal protective equipment required to safely deliver patient care.

Under the Novaplus Enhanced Supply program, suppliers are required to maintain certain levels of onshore inventory to mitigate supply disruptions and demand surges. The program also increases production transparency and greater demand predictability to drive production and supply resiliency.

As part of the agreement with Sri Trang, Vizient members will be able to commit to a monthly purchasing volume for nitrile gloves at any level and then have a matching 90-day, onshore supply maintained by Sri Trang specifically for that provider organization.

“As a result of the pandemic, Vizient members are looking for new ways to engage with manufacturers and distributors for supply assurance,” said Brent Gee, vice president of contract and program services for Vizient. “This agreement with Sri Trang will further ensure supply of nitrile gloves, which are essential for care delivery, in the event of demand spikes for this product.”

Established in 1987, Sri Trang’s operations span all sectors of the natural rubber industry, from rubber plantations and rubber processing to glove production. Currently, Sri Trang has 10 glove manufacturing facilities on 3 campuses in Thailand which produce 35 billion disposable glove pieces annually with exports to 160+ countries globally.

Sri Trang recently announced their intent to establish production in the U.S. The proposed 100-plus acre campus will serve as a North American hub for Sri Trang comprising a nitrile glove manufacturing facility, distribution center and warehouse, and administrative complex. Potential U.S. production is estimated to reach 2.5 billion nitrile gloves annually after the first full year of production. The facility will support Sri Trang’s existing operation in Tampa, Florida – Sri Trang USA, Inc. – and augment their east coast distribution centers.

About Vizient Novaplus

Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program, a Vizient sourcing program, contracts suppliers to provide additional inventory of essential products to mitigate supply disruptions and demand surge. Contract terms provide greater predictability and sustainability to drive continued production and supply resiliency. Production transparency requirements increase visibility to anticipate and further mitigate potential supply disruptions. By purchasing through Novaplus Enhanced Supply, health care facilities also receive expanded value and benefits built on the foundation of the industry’s longest-run private label program.