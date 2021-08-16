BETA Healthcare Group and HQI Announce HQI Cares: Implementing BETA HEART

ALAMO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BETA Healthcare Group (BETA) and the Hospital Quality Institute (HQI) are pleased to announce our partnership to bring BETA HEART®, a nationally recognized holistic, comprehensive and systematic approach to responding to and reducing harm events in healthcare to CHA/HQI member hospitals in a special program called HQI Cares: Implementing BETA HEART. BETA HEART is a proven and successful program that guides hospitals toward unprecedented progress in patient safety and the healing of both patients and healthcare workers after an adverse event.

HQI Cares: Implementing BETA HEART is an interactive and collaborative multi-year intensive process for addressing an array of impacts from adverse events. It supports organizational leaders and staff at all levels in the development of a reliable, sustainable culture of safety and transparency, forming the foundation of an organization’s communication and resolution program (CRP) and providing help and support for healthcare workers.

“ The BETA HEART journey undertaken by hospitals and healthcare organizations promotes transparency and honesty in working with patients and families, protects the well-being of healthcare workers, and inspires staff at all levels to advance this work and take it forward,” said Corey Grove, BETA Healthcare Group’s CEO. “ It’s the right thing to do, and our BETA HEART team provides guidance and support every step of the way.”

“ We’re extremely proud to be partnering with BETA to bring this comprehensive, compassionate and important foundational work to our members,” said Robert Imhoff, President, Hospital Quality Institute. “ We encourage our members to join HQI Cares: Implementing BETA HEART and becoming part of BETA HEART, the change it advances, and the movement it inspires. It is important work that promotes patient safety and high-quality care while supporting healthcare workers.”

BETA HEART (Healing, Empathy, Accountability, Resolution and Trust) is a result of BETA harnessing its multidisciplinary expertise and decades of industry insights to build a robust and methodical approach to operationalizing AHRQ’s CANDOR process in collaboration with Tim McDonald, M.D., J.D., a nationally recognized expert in patient safety and accountability, and other noted researchers and scholars. Participants in HQI Cares: Implementing BETA HEART are introduced to five comprehensive domains by experts in their field, receive extensive education, training and simulation, and are granted access to the tools and resources that comprise the BETA HEART Toolkit.

BETA Healthcare Group

BETA Healthcare Group (BETA) is the largest professional liability insurer of hospitals on the West Coast and provides a host of liability and workers’ compensation coverages to protect hospitals, health centers, clinics, hospices, medical groups, aging services, and physicians and other healthcare workers. Rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, BETA has earned a reputation for financial strength, rate stability, quality service and breadth of coverage that is unparalleled in the industry. For more information, please visit www.betahg.com.

Hospital Quality Institute (HQI)

Hospital Quality Institute (HQI) provides coordination and support for improvement and harmonizes measures for patient safety and quality improvement activities for the California Hospital Association, Hospital Council — Northern & Central California, the Hospital Association of Southern California, and the Hospital Association of San Diego & Imperial Counties. The organization builds reliable and sustainable measures to gauge California’s performance and identifies opportunities for focus and innovation. HQI oversees and coordinates the Collaborative Health Care Patient Safety Organization (CHPSO). Visit www.hqinstitute.org/.