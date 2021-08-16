Right Direction Financial Services Chooses Scienaptic To Enhance Underwriting With AI-Powered Credit Decisioning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic, a leading, global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, announced Right Direction Financial Services has selected its AI-powered platform. This deployment will allow Right Direction Financial Services to enhance its underwriting capabilities to reach and support more potential borrowers, while mitigating risk.

Founded in 2011, Right Direction Financial Services specializes in providing automotive loan financing for individuals seeking to rebuild or establish their credit through high-quality, certified pre-owned vehicles. The company is committed to ensuring its customers have affordable payments that align with their payroll periods and reporting their payment history to the major credit reporting agencies. This implementation positions Right Direction Financial Services to reach more borrowers to grow its business while offering faster, stronger AI-powered credit decisioning for its loan decisioning process.

“Being able to provide fast and easy access to vehicle financing anywhere, anytime is crucial for meeting the demands of our customers,” said Miro Radujkovic, Vice President of Consumer Lending & Collections at Right Direction Financial. “Leveraging Scienaptic’s AI enhanced decision-making capabilities means that we can make sharper loan decisions and effectively reach more borrowers to help them quickly and responsibly purchase the perfect vehicle to chart their own course to success.”

"Scienaptic’s adaptive, AI-driven credit underwriting platform means Right Direction Financial can streamline and enhance its loan decisioning process,” said Pankaj Jain, President, Scienaptic. “Our partnership will allow the company to significantly increase both its potential reach and loan decisioning capacity for its customers, putting more people behind the wheel, all without increasing risk.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.