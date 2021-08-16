Generational Equity Advises MediSuite in its Sale to ADDvise Group AB

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, MediSuite, LLC to ADDvise Group AB. The acquisition closed August 4, 2021.

Located in Cary, North Carolina, MediSuite is a national, mail-order pharmacy, MediSuite provides men’s health generic drugs at significant cost savings. MediSuite only dispenses FDA-approved pharmaceuticals. MediSuite’s most popular drugs are the generics of Viagra® (Sildenafil) and Cialis® (Tadalafil).

ADDvise Group AB, (ADDvise) headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden is a leading supplier of equipment and services to healthcare and research facilities. The Group’s subsidiaries are organized into two business areas: LAB and HEALTHCARE. Sales are global. The Group has a clear acquisition strategy of increasing shareholder value through growth – both geographically and by product range. ADDvise shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

MediSuite will be consolidated into ADDvise’s financial reporting as of August 2021. The local management of MediSuite and its operational business structure will remain unchanged pursuant to ADDvise's decentralized structure and the corporate governance of the group. ADDvise welcomes MediSuite to the group.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Senior M&A Advisor, Gene Gall, with the support of Vice President Mergers & Acquisitions, Alex Mironov, successfully closed the deal. Executive Managing Director, Bill Kushnir established the initial relationship with MediSuite.

“MediSuite is licensed in 48 states and the District of Columbia which gives ADDvise Group a perfect launching platform for their healthcare division in the United States,” said Gall.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and 2020 Valuation Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.