Diligent’s Modern Leadership Initiative Partners with Women’s Leadership Collaborators to Address Gender Inequality

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent Corporation, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk and compliance, today announced the addition of three new organizations – WomenExecs on Boards, Wharton Alumni for Boards and Stanford Women on Boards – to its growing Modern Leadership initiative, which was created to increase diverse representation at the executive and board levels for global businesses.

The new organizations joining the network are established leaders in the promotion of gender equality in board and executive leadership. The collaborators will join other organizations in the Modern Leadership initiative actively seeking to measure and report on diversity as a part of their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.

“The more women candidates rise through the ranks at companies, the more opportunity there is for boards to choose powerful, impactful women leaders,” said Maria Garcia Nielsen, board co-chair of WomenExecs on Boards. “This is why it is imperative to build a global network of organizations who support the goal of equality and why the Diligent Modern Leadership initiative is so important.”

New organizations to join the Modern Leadership initiative include:

WomenExecs on Boards – A global network of qualified, board-ready women from around the world with C-suite and senior executive experience. All members are participants of the Harvard Business School Executive Education program, Women on Boards: Succeeding as a Corporate Director.

Wharton Alumni for Boards – An organization for Wharton Business School alumni with a common interest in advancing corporate governance. The group supports alumni at different stages of their board journey through monthly virtual meetings, access to board roles, conversations with outside speakers and networking events with partners.

Stanford Women on Boards – An alumnae network committed to increasing the representation, readiness and influence of Stanford-affiliated leaders on corporate and fiduciary boards.

“Many companies have a desire to advance women into leadership roles, yet the reality is that at the C-suite and board level, there is still a large imbalance,” said Lisa Edwards, President and COO of Diligent and board director at Colgate-Palmolive. “The issue is systemic with multiple cultural and societal barriers that must be broken down before any progress can be made. Collaborating with these powerful organizations and expanding our global network to help identify and place diverse leaders is a purposeful step toward closing the gap and increasing gender equality.”

Diligent is committed to enacting change at the board level by helping executives connect with more diverse candidates to fill leadership opportunities. To learn more about Diligent’s Modern Leadership initiative, please visit https://diligentmodernleadership.com.

About Diligent Corporation

Diligent is the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, serving more than one million users from over 25,000 organizations around the globe. Our modern GRC platform ensures boards, executives and other leaders have a holistic, integrated view of audit, risk, information security, ethics and compliance across the organization. Diligent brings technology, insights and confidence to leaders so they can build more effective, equitable and successful organizations. For more information visit www.diligent.com.