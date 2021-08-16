PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 after the market closes. PVH will sponsor a conference call on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time, hosted by Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Shaffer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating & Financial Officer, to discuss the results.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet. A link will be available on the Company’s website, www.pvh.com, under the Investors section. For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on our website for 12 months. In addition, an audio replay can be listened to for 48 hours, commencing approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the call replay, dial 719-457-0820 or 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) and enter the pass code number 5686480.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world’s largest and most admired fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.