Vendita Technology Grows Roster, Hires Key Pieces of Sales Staff

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software and services provider, Vendita Corporation, based out of Tampa, Florida has hired three new salespeople.

This move from Vendita comes after entering a partnership with inbound marketing firm, Jumpfactor.

“We’ve worked so hard developing this product, we feel that we’re at a place now where it’s time to accelerate our marketing and sales efforts,” said Vendita CEO and Founder Doug Sullinger. “We’re confident these salespeople that we hired, working hand in hand with our marketing team, will be able to help drive adoption of the tool.”

Vendita sales and marketing will coordinate to ensure proper messaging, cadence and sales performance across markets and verticals.

Vendita provides the next generation of database tools to its customers, built using the latest platforms and technologies, in order to enable customers to abandon archaic, insecure tools of yesterday, and maximize the benefit of their investment in employees and technology. We manage the databases that manage your data no matter where it resides, on premise, cloud or hybrid.