Miami-area High School Seniors Receive More Than $100,000 Total in University Scholarships From MONAT Gratitude

MONAT Gratitude, Inc. is providing four South Florida seniors from William H. Turner Technical Arts High School with more than $25,000 per student towards four-year scholarships to help cover tuition costs at universities across Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONAT Gratitude, Inc. is providing four South Florida seniors from William H. Turner Technical Arts High School with more than $25,000 per student towards four-year scholarships to help cover tuition costs at universities across Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONAT Gratitude, Inc., the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is providing four South Florida seniors from William H. Turner Technical Arts High School with more than $25,000 per student towards four-year scholarships to help cover tuition costs at universities across Florida.

The scholarship recipients all participated in the School to Work mentoring program at MONAT Global in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami (BBBSM). The program pairs at-risk youth (Littles) with adult mentors (Bigs) at corporate partner sites to help expose the youth to actual workforce culture and a variety of different career paths. The School to Work program is one of many efforts BBBSM implements to help develop students into future leaders, strengthen families and build a supportive community in South Florida.

At the conclusion of this year’s program, MONAT Gratitude launched the annual scholarship application to support four high school seniors in their pursuit of higher education. The recipients include:

Anaissa Pierre: Florida International University to study Psychology

Nashley Campfort: Florida Atlantic University to pursue Pharmacy studies

Gaetjensson Fancilien: Miami-Dade College to pursue a degree in Business

Jimaya Wright: Florida State University to study Architecture

“It has been such an amazing experience to serve as mentors for these students and watch them develop into amazing young adults who want to advance their education beyond high school,” said Lu Urdaneta, MONAT Gratitude CEO. “I’m honored that MONAT has been able to provide scholarships for these students to pursue their aspirations for higher education.”

“I’m going to be the first person from my family to go to university straight out of high school,” said future FIU student and scholarship recipient Anaissa Pierre. “I want to study psychology with the hopes of building a future where I can become a foster mom, help take kids out of abusive homes, and MONAT has given me the opportunity to pursue this passion.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami President and CEO, Gale Nelson, was on site when the students were surprised with the scholarships. “It is refreshing to partner with an organization rooted and grounded in gratitude,” said Nelson. “MONAT’s investment to Miami’s youth will have a big impact on their lives.”

MONAT Global began partnering with BBBSM in 2018 as part of MONAT Gratitude’s commitment to supporting children, education and families. In 2020, MONAT Gratitude donated $3.8 million to nonprofit organizations serving these focus areas.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude, Inc. has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. MONAT Gratitude, Inc. partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children and education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude, Inc. believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Poland and Ireland.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami has served the Miami community since 1958. This premier nonprofit mentoring organization champions hope, transformation and social good to defend the potential of children who need it the most. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ goal is to match at-risk youth (Littles) with professionally supported adult mentors (Bigs) to develop future leaders, strengthen families and create a supportive community in Miami.