IronMatt Announces New Director of Development

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of IronMatt, The Matthew Larson Foundation for Pediatric Brain Tumors, is pleased to announce Christopher J. Coyne has joined as Director of Development. The mission of IronMatt is to help children and families affected by pediatric brain tumors through awareness, research, and financial support.

In his new role, Coyne is responsible for the overall development strategy of the foundation. In addition, Coyne is tasked with executing a comprehensive public relations and marketing plan to raise community awareness and increase philanthropic revenue—funding that will directly help children and their families.

“We’re thrilled to have Chris join the IronMatt team,” said Kelly Larson, President of The Matthew Larson Foundation. “He brings a lot of experience and knowledge in the nonprofit sector. We know he’s the right person to lead us as we move into this next exciting chapter of the foundation.”

Coyne is a seasoned development professional with 30 years of leadership experience working for prominent non-profit organizations in New Jersey and New York. Coyne has been successful managing teams and building strong development programs. He brings with him significant experience conducting capital campaigns, annual fund initiatives, and endowment campaigns. His experience in soliciting sizeable grants will be invaluable to expanding IronMatt’s grant program, which funds novel research for various pediatric cancers.

“The Matthew Larson Foundation is an excellent organization run by caring and compassionate leadership,” said Coyne. “We provide help and support to families going through the toughest times in their lives and we provide significant grants to fund breakthrough research. This is a role I’m passionate about, and I’m very excited about this new opportunity to help support the mission of the organization.”

"We’re looking forward to Chris contributing to the continued growth and success of the Matthew Larson Foundation,” stated Greg Larson, Executive Board Member at The Matthew Larson Foundation. “Chris brings a wealth of knowledge in all facets of fundraising, donor engagement, planned giving and grant writing. Chris adds another dimension to our team."

ABOUT IRONMATT, THE MATTHEW LARSON FOUNDATION:

Since 2007, The Matthew Larson Foundation has financially supported families living with pediatric brain tumors and funded research in the hopes of finding a cure. Visit https://www.ironmatt.org/ for more information.