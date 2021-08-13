KBRA Assigns AA Rating to the City of Jacksonville, FL Special Revenue Bonds; Outlook is Stable

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns the long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the City of Jacksonville, FL Special Revenue Bonds Series 2021A and Special Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Forward Delivery).

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Ad valorem revenue growth and operating expenditure controls have led to sound unrestricted fund balance and liquidity, which mitigate the risk of decline in economically sensitive non-ad valorem revenues.

Credit Challenges

Although the City is addressing high fixed operating costs through previously enacted pension reform measures and the careful adherence to its own debt affordability metrics, pension and debt service obligations are expected to continue to exert pressure on the operating budget, increasing the cost of essential governmental services which, by statute, are prioritized over debt service on the Special Revenue Bonds.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Reduced pension funding requirements that contribute to a sustained decline in fixed costs and improved operating flexibility.

For Downgrade

An increase in operating expenditures and/or decline in general fund revenues that results in a material deterioration of Covenant Revenues relative to outstanding Special Revenue Bond debt service.

